Kroger currently offers Google Maps pickups in over 2,000 stores





Dive Briefs: According to a Google spokesperson, Kroger currently offers pickup services via Google Maps at more than 2,000 stores in 32 states, including the Fly, Marianos and Ralphs banners. The service, which allows shoppers to add orders to popular mapping tools and receive reminders at departure, has grown rapidly since the pilot was launched in June. This tool is another way Kroger is trying to add value to its services as it attracts hundreds of thousands of new online shoppers during a pandemic. Dive Insight:

Kroger and Google are rapidly strengthening their pickup programs as they seek new ways to attract consumers and boost online shopping.

The advantage for Kroger is the ability to add flashy pick-up tools that work within a program familiar to millions of shoppers and promise to improve order accuracy. Customers can track order status on Google Maps and receive reminders when they’re ready. You can then choose to share your arrival time with the store along the way and share your parking location on arrival. According to a blog post on Monday by Google Maps product manager Amanda Reicht Moore, shoppers average less than five minutes to wait for an order after arriving at the store.

Kroger began piloting Google Maps pickups in June at some Fred Meyer stores in Portland, Oregon. By early August, the integration had expanded to 96 stores in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

In March, Albertsons announced that it would offer a range of digital tools via Google, including online ordering tools via maps and searches, chatbots, predictive list creation, and Google Pay integration. A Google spokeswoman said it didn’t say if other grocery stores are currently picking up via the map, and that the company is actively discussing with other retailers to extend this functionality. Stated.

Google said in August that more than a billion people around the world are using map tools, but Stistasaid said last year more than 23 million people downloaded the app in the United States.

Last year, Kroger recorded over $ 10 billion in digital sales and rapidly expanded its service reach and customer offerings. The company currently offers 30 minutes of delivery by Instacart and its own branded delivery service for existing markets and markets that do not operate stores. At Pickup, Kroger serves from the majority of its stores. We are also testing remote pickups.

