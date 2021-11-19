Sustainable AI Accelerators-For Tomorrow’s Edge Intelligence





Smartphones, robots, drones, industrial cameras-all devices will be integrated with some artificial intelligence (AI) in the future. But how can these power-intensive technologies be used efficiently and sustainably outside of large data centers with resource-optimized small embedded devices?

The term “edge intelligence” refers to a class of devices that can solve inference tasks at the edge of a network (“on the edge”) with the help of artificial neural networks (CNNs) and machine learning algorithms. There are already practical approaches and solutions for efficiently accelerating CNNs on edge devices. However, very few have the flexibility to adapt to rapidly advancing AI development.

Performing inference tasks on edge devices is not so easy, as neural networks are not “actually” suitable for embedded applications. But what are the challenges in using them “cutting edge” and effectively? In general, edge computing is all about efficiency. Edge devices typically have a limited amount of compute, storage, and energy resources available. Therefore, the calculation should be performed with high efficiency, but at the same time it should provide high performance values ​​and all low latency. This seems to be incompatible for some reason.

With the execution of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), we are also working on the best discipline. CNNs in particular are known to be very computationally intensive and require billions of computations to process the input. To be able to run AI on the cutting edge and efficiently, you need to use a specially tuned computing system with two basic properties. In addition to the efficiencies already mentioned, the system must be flexible enough to support the new development of the CNN architecture. This is important, especially in the area of ​​AI, as new architectures and new layer types leave the development and research areas each month. The latest and newest of today may already be out of date tomorrow.

Various approaches using CPU, GPU, FPGA acceleration, or customized ASIC solutions all have their strengths and weaknesses. FPGA-based is the perfect combination of flexibility, performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability, making it a great fit for implementing CNN accelerators on edge devices at this stage of AI development. It is suitable for the industry as it is a long-lasting solution because it can be adapted at any time when the device is run by updating the device for a special application or CNN. The biggest challenge when using FPGA technology is the fact that programming is very complex and can only be done by specialists.

However, to make the processing of FPGAs for later use as simple as possible, the “deep sea core” developed by IDS itself is one of the universally applicable ones that already supports all important CNN layer types. Use only the architecture. Therefore, the accelerator can run essentially any CNN network. This completely eliminates the difficulty of programming by eliminating the need for users to create their own FPGA configurations. In addition, the FPGA core supports seamless switching between networks on the fly without delay, allowing complex analytics to be split into smaller, simpler, resource-efficient CNNs within the application. With IDS NXT camera firmware updates, the deep sea core will also be constantly updated to support new developments in the CNN space.

With the IDS NXT Ocean All-in-One Inference Camera Solution, users do not need deep learning, image processing, or application programming expertise to train and run CNNs. You can start AI-based image processing on the fly. Easy-to-use tools create inference tasks in minutes and lower the bar for immediate execution on the camera. All components are developed directly by IDS and are designed to work together seamlessly. This simplifies the workflow and makes the whole system very powerful. Therefore, the easy-to-use IDSNXT marine inference camera system combined with the FPGA CNN Accelerator represents today’s complete solution for sustainable edge intelligence, where end users do not have to worry about individual component or AI updates.

If you want to test the industry-grade embedded vision platform IDS NXT Ocean and evaluate the potential of your own applications, check out the IDS NXT Ocean Creative Kit. It provides customers with all the components they need to create, train, and run neural networks. This package includes an IDS NXT industrial camera with a 1.6MP Sony sensor, lens, cable and tripod adapter, as well as 6 months of access to the AI ​​training software IDS NXT Lighthouse. Currently, IDS Imaging Development Systems offers a set of special promotions under particularly favorable conditions.

