FIT ADV is Nike’s latest apparel technology, a fabric that has been redesigned based on motion capture, body mapping, and mirror appearance.





Released by Nike in 1991, the Dri-FIT garment is full of moisture-wicking fabrics that have revolutionized the sports apparel industry. In addition, the FIT line (FIT, which stands for Functional Innovative Technology) includes Therma-FIT and Storm-FIT, all of which have been upgraded with the launch of FITA DV today.

FIT ADV is a garment redesigned based on motion capture and body mapping data that gives the wearer more freedom in movement and temperature control and extends to all consumers, not just elite athletes. Nike often repeats the mantra “If you have a body, you are an athlete” and remains loyal to it by expanding the range of apparel lines to include both performance and lifestyle.

“We’ve been pushing that forward, but it’s probably not as intent as we’re trying to do now,” says Janet Nicole, Nike’s Vice President of Apparel Innovation. “In the last few years, a lot has emerged in this area, including technology, digital computing capabilities, and a creative leadership team focused on” how to design and design products in new ways. ” “

FITA DV running Dri-FIT is premised on athletics and aesthetics and is designed to give athletes more freedom to move.

In other words, FITADV is currently emphasizing athletics and aesthetics. There’s more than one easy-to-distill advance, including new fabrics and new foams that drive Nike’s new line. Rather, creating products based on the insights of athletes with advanced engineering and sustainable manufacturing is a comprehensive endeavor.

“It’s more important how things are cut, and the three-dimensional consideration of the body,” says Nur Abbas, Nike Design Director at ACG Apparel or All-Conditions Gear. “And this is really big. How the data from the innovation team is interpreted and filtered into the product.”

Today, the FIT ADV is open to the public, and the line first appeared in the new WNBA uniform released in April at the beginning of the 2021 season. Facilities like the new LeBron James Innovation Center can help elite athletes gain a better understanding of body movements.

Nike has reengineered the fabric using the motion capture and body mapping features of the LeBron James Innovation Center.

“Actually, you can do motion capture while you’re playing sports or moving,” says Nicole. To help or to help the athlete do the sport better. “

FITA DV will also be included in the ACG collection. Abbas’s team visited the Nether region of Iceland and visited the ice caves of the Myrdalsjörge. “It’s a pretty extreme place in the world and it has a lot of inspiration,” he says. The site emphasized the need for sustainability simply by seeing the glacier layer recede. However, the harsh conditions also required the evolution of the Therma-FIT line on the new Lunar Lake blowfish jacket. This product uses, for example, PrimaLoft insulation, which creates small air pockets where synthetic fibers drain moisture while retaining body temperature. This reduces filling and improves mobility.

“This is where we’ve taken a lot of insights from Nike’s innovation team, whether it’s about body mapping or not.

Nike literally visited Iceland’s ice caves and inspired the Therma-FIT line shown here.

And how people need more warmth, how it affects their level of comfort, zoning where more breathability, etc. are needed, and how to put them all in one Do you want to put it together? “Abbas says.

PrimaLoft is primarily made from used recycled materials. Nike is working on a Move to Zero campaign to minimize its environmental footprint through renewable energy, reduced carbon dioxide emissions, and reusable / recyclable products.

Sustainability is now a mandatory threshold for Nike products, and sportswear companies are innovating to that strict standard.

“From a design perspective, putting the Fit ADV brand on your garment is, in a sense, a badge of honor and the final symbol of the level of work you need to get into it,” says Abbas. “There are so many criteria that must be passed in the test, and it can be almost painful to reach that level in order for the product to reach that level.” [with] It only requires extra work, but I’m sure the design team, the garment that reaches FIT ADV, has some pride. “

