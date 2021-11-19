John Lewis Black Friday UK Live: Headphones, TV, Refrigerator Deals





John Lewis today launched some of the Black Friday discounts. Huge discounts seem to be offered longer each year to prove that this event is no longer a one-day sale. Our team of experts looks at the site and its competitors to see which transactions are worth your cash.

With a good price matching policy and a wide range of technology products, John Lewis will be one of the leading websites to shop during the Black Friday sale.

In addition to technologies such as the high street store AirPods Pro and Nintendo Switch, it is expected to trade popular products such as home appliances and TVs. The offer will start in the coming weeks and will continue until at least Cyber ​​Monday 2021.

Last year, as you know, we moved from physical stores to online shopping. According to a SEMrush survey, online purchase searches will increase by 50% from 2019 to 2020, and many shoppers are expected to continue shopping online on Black Friday this year while the shop is reopening. ..

John Lewis is still one of the few retailers to sell both in-store and online, and will do the same in 2021. Please bookmark this page. Also, always update as technology and gadget savings begin. ..

Black Friday is a great opportunity to put yourself in the product you’ve been looking for for months. It’s also one of the last chances to find a bargain before Christmas, so here’s what you need to know before the John Lewis sale next month.

Buy John Lewis Black Friday Sale

John Lewis Black Friday Deals: Today’s Best Deal Samsung Galaxy S21 | 769 649 (120 or 16% Savings)

Deals: Save 120 on Samsung’s impressive smartphone, the Galaxy S21. This saves 16%.

Why we chose it: Our team of experts appreciate the Samsung Galaxy S21 family of phones. This is a great opportunity to get one cheaper. For more information on the full range, please visit the Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Plus vs Ultra page.

Samsung Galaxy S215G Smartphone | 769 649 (120 or 16% savings) Apple AirPods Pro | 239 199 (40 or 17% savings)

Deals: This is a great opportunity to save some money with Apple’s best wireless earphone set. AirPods Pro has dropped from 239 to 199 on the John Lewis Black Friday sale.

Why we chose it: AirPods Pro is a great set of wireless earphones released only this year. This is a great opportunity to save some money on their heavy RRP. For more information, see the full Apple AirPods Pro review.

Apple iPad Pro 11 inch 256GB (2021) | 849 799 (50 or 6% savings)

Transaction details: This 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro has decreased from 849 to 799. This isn’t the biggest savings in the world, but it’s still Apple’s fresh new product, so any savings are fine.

Why we chose it: iPad Pro impressed us in testing and bagged a rare 5-star review in our complete Apple iPad Pro review.

Beats Solo 3 | 189 129 (60 or 32% savings)

What you’re doing: Save almost one-third of these Beats over-ear earphones. 60 off at John Lewis Black Friday Sale.

Reasons for choosing: These wireless earphones are convenient and perfect for running, traveling, or relaxing with music.

Studio Bad | 129 99 (30 or 25% savings)

Deals: John Lewis 30 Off, Save 25% on These Beats Studio Buds.

Why we chose: Beats is one of the most famous bud and earphone brands at the moment and is generally a reliable brand. This is a good opportunity to save some high quality earphones.

Samsung Frame QLED TV | 1099 999 (100 or 9% savings)

Transaction Details: John Lewis is offering a chunky 100 discount of 9% off on this QLED TV from Samsung.

Why we chose it: This is a nice looking TV that makes a fascinating addition to any room in the house. Samsung went a step further in terms of design here, creating a unit that looks more like home furniture than high tech.

LG GBB62PZGFN70 / 30 Freezer Refrigerator | 799 599 (200 or 25% savings)

Transaction Details: John Lewis offers this spacious 70/30 LG Refrigerator Freezer for 200 off.

Why we chose: If you’re thinking of upgrading your kitchen, this spacious refrigerator-freezer comes with a capacity of 384 liters, 24 shopping bags and 70/30 splits, so fresh fruit Great for people who eat a lot of vegetables and vegetables. .. This is a great opportunity to save on known brands, with a whopping 25% off.

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro | 349.00 199.00 174.50 164.50

Deals: This Apple Magic Keyboard is less than half the price, down from the original price of 349 to just 164.50.

Why we chose it: This is a real value offer from John Lewis as this keyboard is still sold over 300 on competing sites like Amazon.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round 20cm Casserole | 192 160 (32 or 20% Savings)

Transaction details: Reduce the iconic Le Creuset casserole from 192 to 160 by 20%.

Why we chose it: These casserole dishes have gained cult status for some reason. They are cooking dreams, endlessly versatile, come in a variety of sizes and colors, many of which are available from John Lewis and Partners.

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer | 369 239 (100 or 27% savings)

Transactions: John Lewis and Partners offer a generous 100 discount on the very attractive Kenwood kMix

Why we chose: This small but powerful stand mixer has a powerful 1000 watt motor that makes it easy to process bread dough and cake mixes. It comes with all the attachments you need to get started. This is the time to save on this excellent stand mixer.

Read the full review of BBC Good Food Kenwoodk Mix

John Lewis Pre Black Friday Deals

For more information, see John Lewis’s latest appliances.

What was John Lewis Black’s best deal last year?

Last year, John Lewis’s best deal was found in appliances such as coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and food processors. The most popular brands at the time were KitchenAid, Dyson, and Le Creuset up to 40% off.

Of course, there were also big discounts across the technology, such as trading Sony and Samsung TV models and saving smart speakers such as 60% removed from Google Nest Mini. Last year, smartwatches such as the Apple Watch SE and Fitbit Versa 3 were also very popular alongside the Apple AirPods, Nintendo Switch game bundles, and Garmin running watches.

How to Find Deals on John Lewis Black Friday

It’s easy to get lost in the fuss about what’s good, as all retailers are yelling about their deals during Black Friday. Here are some tips to help you buy the product you really want at a decent price.

research. To get the best deal, you first need to decide what to buy. After creating the list, look up the best performing brands and products in that category. For example, if you’re looking for a new smartwatch, check out our guide to the best smartwatches and the best budget smartwatches to see which model is at the top. Check out the competitors’ sites. A good way to find out what a good price is is to compare John Lewis’s discounts with those on other sites. Before buying a product, it’s always a good practice to see if you can find it cheaper somewhere else. This can be done even outside the sales season. If you have a particular Black Friday product in mind, it’s a good idea to know that its current price is ahead of the sales event. This makes it easy to identify how good your discount is. Sign up for the RadioTimes.com Tech newsletter. Share all the best technical information in our newsletter during the Black Friday sale. It’s a great way to keep up with new releases in the tech world. In addition, there are expert reviews so you know where to spend your money. Please sign up from below. What is John Lewis’s intentionally unsold policy?

It is John Lewis’s price matching policy that is never sold intentionally.

Retailers have a price monitoring team that actively checks the prices of their competitors to make sure they aren’t selling cheaply elsewhere. However, if you find that the same item is being sold cheaply by another boulevard retailer, you can insist on John Lewis to match the price. It’s a big plus on Black Friday.

