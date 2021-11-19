Xbox Boss “confused” by what’s happening in Activision Blizzard and rethinks the relationship





Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, sent an email to staff who call the latest wave of allegations about Activision Blizzard a serious problem, first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Kotaku by Microsoft PR. .. Spencer joins the growing list of developers, shareholders, and gaming industry executives who speak of abuse reported by one of the world’s largest game publishers.

According to Bloomberg, Spencer said he was worried about the events and actions revealed in the Bomb Report released earlier this week by The Wall Street Journal and was in serious trouble. Xbox executives also said console makers would actively coordinate their relationship with Activision Blizzard, but didn’t say anything specific.

These statements follow a major California lawsuit in July alleging widespread sexual harassment and discrimination resulting from Overwatch makers and the annual Call of Duty series. A recent report by The Wall Street Journal reveals new allegations of female abuse, including by CEO Bobbycotic. He reportedly told his assistant to kill her in 2006 by voicemail and intervened in 2018 to prevent another executive from being fired from the company for sexual harassment.

Since then, the news has led to at least one group of shareholders calling for the resignation of Koticks and new scrutiny by the CEO’s own employees. After a strike this week, many in the gaming industry have begun asking long-time company managers to resign. On Thursday, more than 1,000 Activision Blizzard employees announced that they had signed a petition for the same. In November, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan called on staff to take action on Activision Blizzards by email.

However, Spencer’s criticism is particularly noteworthy, as some of the men who were at the center of allegations of abuse at work were former Xbox VPs. Ben Kilgore, who previously reported that Bloomberg was head of the most notorious sexual drinker group when he was Chief Technology Officer at Blizzard, was vice president of Microsoft’s interactive entertainment business when the Xbox One was launched. I was working with Spencer on Xbox. ..

G / O media may receive fees

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Kilgore was fired from Blizzard in 2018 after failing to disclose multiple reports of sexual harassment and relationships with lower-level female employees.

The lieutenant also joked that former Blizzard Chief Information Officer Derek Ingalls shouldn’t sleep with his assistant shortly after Kilgore was fired, but if so, he shouldn’t. reported. Ingalls, who spent more than a decade at Microsoft, was also accused of promoting a toxic work environment within the live operations department.

Screenshot: Twitter / Kotaku

Another former longtime Xbox VP is still working at Blizzard and was in the news this week as well: Mike Ybarra. He finished his time as Vice President of Game Pass at Microsoft and joined Blizzard in 2019. Earlier this year, Ibara was appointed co-head with Gen Oneal after Activision Blizzard expelled employees at the heart of the California proceedings. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Activision’s longtime employee, Oneal, isn’t paid as much as Ybarra. According to a subsequent report by IGN, Ibarra told staff that he and Oneal sought equal compensation, but Activision Blizzard did not agree to the change until Oneal decided to resign.

Spencer, who has been openly speaking about welcoming video games since taking over as head of Xbox earlier this week, also looked back at the Xbox sexist party at GDC in 2016. A woman in a high school girl uniform was dancing at the networking event. Pole.

Is that what I regret on our journey as an Xbox? Absolutely, he told Axios in an interview. Do you think we have come out of the experience better than we were doing? Yes, as a team, it’s like we said those things don’t define us.

Microsoft was asked by Kotaku if any fraudulent activity by either Kilgore or Ingalls had been reported internally, or if it would initiate its own investigation in light of recent claims at Activision Blizzard. When I declined to comment.

Spencer said in a statement that all Xbox employees have strong values ​​for a welcoming and inclusive environment. This is not a destination, but a journey we always go to. The leadership of Xbox and Microsoft supports our team and helps them build a safer environment for everyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/xbox-boss-disturbed-by-whats-going-on-at-activision-bli-1848085302 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos