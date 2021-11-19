Joint Statement to Leaders of Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and US White House Science and Technology Policy Director





Ottawa, Ontario, November 18, 2021 / CNW /-Canada’s Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Dear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Biden:

Science, Technology and Innovation (ST & I) are the foundations of economic growth and competitiveness in the global market, as well as the future prosperity and security of Canada and the United States (US). Therefore, we recently met on November 3, 2021 to discuss the common priorities of Canada and the United States in ensuring the strengths of the ST & I ecosystem. We also discussed deepening cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), and next-generation semiconductor technologies for mutual benefit between the two countries.

Strengthening ST & I cooperation

Canada and the United States are world leaders in scientific research. The ST & I relationship between Canada and the United States is strong and diversified, with extensive collaboration between academic researchers, government and industry. As our country emerges from the pandemic and focuses on improving resilience, security and economic growth, we see many opportunities for mutually beneficial exploration: Clean and sustainable technology and renewable energy. Next-generation automotive technology; Space; Arctic research; Cybersecurity and national security protection. Advanced semiconductors; major emerging technologies such as AI, quantum, and genomics.

With hundreds of organized ST & I arrangements and memorandums of understanding already in effect, continued identification of collaboration opportunities in various areas is a testament to the strength of ST & I relationships. Keep in mind important ongoing work, including the recent signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (NSERC-NSF MOU) on research collaboration between the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Council for Natural Science and Engineering. This is the first formal partnership between the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Canadian Council for Natural Science and Engineering Research (NSERC) to support basic discovery research in the United States and Canada. This partnership paves the way for new opportunities to build diverse and comprehensive collaborations at the forefront of science and emerging technologies between members of the research communities of both countries. We look forward to the positive results that this is expected to bring to key areas of science and technology.

The story continues

We are working on the definition of a bilateral ST & I agreement aimed at expanding ST & I cooperation and working together to address the most pressing science-based priorities facing both countries. Authorities are working on discussions to facilitate this work with the aim of concluding an agreement on the earliest possible opportunity.

Participation and improved equity for improved results

We create a comprehensive scientific research community that involves poorly serviced, undervalued and marginalized people, profits and encourages full participation in joint scientific activities. I am aiming. We address cross-cutting issues of common interest such as fairness, diversity, inclusiveness and accessibility, laying the foundation for change so that everyone has the opportunity to fully participate and succeed equally. I am aiming to do it. Diverse perspectives and knowledge systems, including indigenous peoples, are important to facilitate innovative solutions and discoveries to combat the world’s most pressing challenges.

Support for science and technology roadmap to 2050

We recognize the importance and urgency of achieving global climate goals. Rapid deployment and active innovation of existing technologies are needed to invent, develop and demonstrate new technologies to combat the climate crisis. At COP26, both Canada and the United States are working to increase their ambitions to further accelerate climate change measures and get them on track to achieve net zero emissions as soon as possible by 2050. .. We look forward to achieving ambitious climate change measures and look forward to working with like-minded key partners to achieve these goals.

End the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the future

By continuing to invest in cutting-edge research and innovation, we work together to anticipate and stay ahead of the COVID-19 virus, enhance pandemic surveillance, expand genomic sequencing, and accelerate. Ensuring that global vaccines remain effective against mutants while enhancing information sharing. .. To prevent future outbreaks from becoming pandemic, we plan to accelerate the development of work-based transformation capabilities for the G7 and G20 that support 100-day missions. This mission is, among other things, an innovation aimed at making safe and effective vaccines, treatments and diagnoses available within 100 days of the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern. Want to invest in.

Strengthening collaboration on emerging and critical technologies

We will continue to support each scientific community to help find solutions to some of society’s greatest challenges, including through innovative and technological solutions. We will instruct our staff to meet and discuss the opportunities and challenges that new technologies bring, and we will be ready to take advantage of them to ensure future prosperity and security. It also aims to strengthen cooperation and engagement with allies to service citizens and develop and use new technologies in a way that respects shared democratic values ​​and human rights.

Deepening reliable research cooperation

We strongly support the principles of open science, including international cooperation to maximize the contribution of science to the well-being, health and economy of each country. We also recognize that researchers and their work are becoming targets for foreign theft, interference and spying. In this context, both countries are trusted R & D partners and continue to commit to working closely with their partners and allies. Facilitating stronger R & D involvement between academia and industry with our trusted allies will bring mutual benefits to our economy and society. We work together to promote profits through several multilateral forums, including the G7, the OECD Global Science Forum, and Multilateral Dialogues, and mutually benefit a common understanding of open science and research safety and completeness. I’m going to move forward for.

Calling an action

At the core of our common purpose is collaboration between our science and innovation communities. We call on researchers and all ST & I actors to ask:

Expand cooperation in R & D projects in the areas of mutual benefit and benefit.

Integrate stakeholders from both countries into key research initiatives and the global value chain of emerging technologies to support efforts to facilitate matchmaking at selected events and initiatives.

Share information and ST & I best practices at government, academic and industry levels. When,

Partnerships between academia, government, and industry aimed at building partnerships between scientific and innovation institutions, exploring the best ways to support ST & I, and transforming advanced research into critical applications. promotes it.

Advance

We will promote a shared ST & I agenda to facilitate the development of key initiatives. For example, based on the NSERC-NSF MOU, we aim to launch a joint initiative to fund research projects in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum science. Research funded through this call is expected to push the boundaries of new knowledge and provide young researchers with a rich training experience. We need strong and sustainable international cooperation between researchers, institutions, industries and governments to promote mutual success in science and research and advance the frontier of inquiry and innovation. recognizing.

As the significant impact of the pandemic continues, the importance of leveraging and supporting the entire ST & I community to ensure a strong recovery is clear. Both Canada and the United States can support sustainable and resilient recovery by accepting and respecting the unique knowledge, perspectives and needs of diverse research communities. International science, technology and innovation continue to play an important role in driving solutions to global economic, social and environmental problems. We also aim to strengthen multilateral ST & I collaboration to work together on these important issues.

We will meet regularly on these and other topics that are important to our bilateral ST & I relationship between Canada and the United States.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

President and Director of the White House Science and Technology Policy Bureau, Scientific Advisor

