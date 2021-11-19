Google is adding new, personalized trend forecasting tools to Google AdInsights





Google is adding some new predictors to Google Ads insights. It leverages both machine learning and historical data to predict consumer trends that may occur in a niche.

The new trend forecasts are still in beta and, as mentioned earlier, are available on the Google Ads Insights page. However, depending on accuracy, it can be an important addition to your planning.

First, Google tests the demand forecast. It combines machine learning with past seasonal search trends to provide estimates of product search interests over the next six months.

As explained by Google:

Let’s say you are a beauty retailer. “Search interest in perfumes and fragrances tends to increase by 27% in mid-November. You may then see a forecast that peaks at 93% on Black Friday and then declines in the coming weeks. To help you understand, this forecast shows a trend line for the predicted search interest, the actual search interest, and the number of clicks (the amount of traffic already received from this trend).

Again, it depends a lot on how accurate and sharpened these predictions are based on a particular product. However, based on historical search traffic data, these can be powerful indicators of future shifts and can provide valuable guidance for marketing plans and strategies.

Google is also testing a new consumer interest insight element that aggregates the highest performing search query themes that drive campaign performance.

As you can see here, the Consumer Interest Insights report shows the number of users searching for each theme, the overall growth of each element, and recommendations for account performance. ..

Again, this is of great value in mapping a better strategy, depending on the data available and how accurately it reflects the uptrend. This was probably difficult, as so many consumption habits have changed over the last two years. However, over time, such predictions are likely to indicate changes in focus and behavioral indicators.

Finally, Google also tests Audience Insight. This is intended to provide more information about the customer’s interests, such as which creative the customer is reacting to.

It also provides metric data to help maximize your campaign and may provide more specific information about what’s working in your Google Ads efforts.

It takes some time and experimentation to function properly. Keep in mind that Google is looking for the best way to do each aspect, as all of these elements are in beta. However, they can be powerful tools for ad targeting and audience understanding efforts.

According to Google, these elements will appear in Google Ads in the coming weeks, but you can check out the Google Ads Insights page now to see the latest trends in your business.

