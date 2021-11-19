IBM to help India build large-scale technology systems: CEO Arvind Krishna





From skills to innovation to recruiting new talent, India remains one of IBM’s top growing markets, and the company’s chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said here on Friday that the Indian government is building a large technology system. And the goal of digital transformation.

During this week’s visit to India, Krishna met with Finance Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Finance Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Finance Minister Ashwini Weishnaf, welcoming PM Gatishakti, the national master plan for multimodal connections. bottom. -This is a digital platform that brings together 16 ministries for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

“IBM is here to help the Government of India develop a new era of technology systems on a large scale and achieve the country’s digital transformation goals, especially for the PM Gati Shakti initiative,” Krishna said. Said in his interaction with the media.

IBM, one of the oldest tech companies, has entered a new digital era of pandemics with a spin-off of the managed infrastructure business as a new entity called Kyndryl, India’s largest growth market.

“IBM’s revenue in Asia in the third quarter was very strong, with India accounting for the majority,” said Krishna, who says that 100% of the company’s CSR activities are now human resources development. He added that he was spending time improving his skills.

“We not only drive business value, we drive progress. I think IBM is well suited to catalyze that progress over the next few decades.”

Globally, 70% of IBM’s revenue comes from software and consulting, two-thirds of the high-value and software businesses that achieved strong third-quarter growth with continued acceleration of consulting. Is based on ordinary income.

According to the company, earnings in the Indian market reflect the trajectory of the world.

India has the largest number of IBM employees outside the United States. It is an important research and innovation hub for tech giants who set up their first office in India about 26 years ago.

A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K), Krishna knows the potential of India and is particularly bullish on India when it comes to creating R & D and innovation for the world.

In the last six months, IBM has expanded to Tier 2 cities in India and accelerated adoption. We have also set up state-of-the-art product engineering, innovation and design centers in Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mistle and Telangana.

IBM announced this month that it will open a new Client Innovation Center (CIC) in Mysuru, the eighth in the country, to help enterprises and start-ups expand their business in the era of hybrid cloud and AI.

IBM Consulting currently operates in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi-National Capital Region, Pune and Mistle.

IBM CIC aims to employ more than 10,000 people worldwide this quarter. The company said it was already based on double-digit recruitment growth at the Global Delivery Center (GDC) this year.

According to Krishna, IBM has decided to meet the unique needs of this digital era, including the 2019 acquisition of Red Hat (about $ 34 billion) and a spin-off of the managed infrastructure services business now known as Kyndryl. Strategic action is taken.

“Our goal is to overcome today’s most common barriers to innovation: closed systems, proprietary technology, unreliable AI, and inadequate security. To achieve this, technology and business. We have focused our company on two main sources of client value: our expertise, “he elaborated.

IBM has acquired 17 companies since Krishna took over as CEO to enhance hybrid cloud and AI capabilities.

In India, IBM’s skills-making initiative provides a strong foundation for the US IT / ITeS sector.

The company plans to provide cybersecurity training to 500,000 people in India over the next five years.

Mr. Krishna said IBM is now more strategically focused, more technically competent, more committed to fairness, inclusiveness and sustainability, and more financially sound.

“Whether the solution comes from IBM, our business partners, or even competitors, we can integrate technology and expertise to solve client problems,” he added.

