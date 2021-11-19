Amazon Black Friday UK Sale is here and we have live updates with all the best deals





update

2021-11-19T10: 28: 21.506Z

Yes, I already know I’ve given you a hot slice of a phone trading pie, but get ready for another.

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is a phone that has been rocking for years in terms of price, jumping from just under £ 500 a few months ago to £ 900 a while ago.

So are you looking at it up to £ 399? This is an incredible deal. James Peckham, Senior Phone Editor, said: “This is one of the top five phones in 2020, and we didn’t expect it to be half price within a year.”

I will go there.

(Image credit: TechRadar) 2021-11-19T09: 36: 44.462Z

Ready to go to the sky? You can now use 20% of DJI’s most impressive FPV drones.

FPV stands for “first person view” and comes with a VR-like headset that displays a live view from the drone’s camera. This is a unique drone flight experience, now £ 250 cheaper.

(Image credit: DJI) 2021-11-19T08: 09: 26.695Z

OK. I’ve been scanning transactions published overnight. I think this is the starting point. For the Xiaomi Poco F3 5G 128GB (smooth name, right?), The price has dropped from £ 349 to £ 249.

Again, I keep saying that: the phones are all pretty good today. You may be sacrificing the quality of the camera here, but the spending is negligible. There is a reason this is a 4.5 star phone ..:

(Image credit: TechRadar) 2021-11-19T07: 59: 15.461Z

Good morning. I slept a little and stopped by a swimming lesson. But now I’m back. What’s happening in the wild world of Amazon trading?

2021-11-19T01: 38: 13.381Z

Oh mate, I’m really tired now. I’m too excited about this live blog, but here’s the good news. It will run a little longer, so bookmark it to see what you’ve found on Amazon’s Black Friday Weeksale. ..

2021-11-19T01: 34: 20.672Z

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oh, I’ve never heard of it. I haven’t even come up with them. But now I want them with my existence.

Get a drill (get one on my birthday and always look for one to drill), attach one of these, stick it to the earth, squeeze one later and hold down all sorts of things Can be an anchor.

Hut? trampoline? Marquee (probably?) These can do everything-I just remembered that there was a deal, showing that I don’t care about the price.

Imagine serving these on a barbecue with other parents. Guarantee Two people ask where I got them.

2021-11-19T00: 45: 18.589Z

Let’s take a look at trading under £ 15. I feel like I’m rooting for a car trunk sale-I’m wondering if I need a £ 7.39 microSD card instead of finding an old Vino year (update: I don’t) ,It’s cheap).

There’s an Under Armor kit, but it’s not really less than £ 15 unless you need socks or a travel kit. Then there’s the Amazon smart plug for a penny under £ 15. This is great if you want to Alexa your home.

To be honest, this is a bit more of a deal under £ 15. It’s mainly “really expensive and cheap ones are in the category so you can push them into the £ 15 section.”

I don’t want to spend a lot of money. Amazon, don’t let me click too much.

2021-11-19T00: 37: 39.853Z

As mentioned, baby’s stuff is related to my interests. So, Amazon’s tremendous sale of all kinds of baby products is suddenly what I’m bravely looking at.

There are a lot of stair guards here, but I’m tempted by that cradle baby bouncer with 27% off … even if it’s not that girly, pink and unicorn-ish. Is it too much to ask for this a little more, I don’t know, but isn’t it a stereotype?

Oh, this Swing’n’Go looks okay-a little more expensive and I definitely get over it, but it’s much more than I’m looking for.

(Image credit: Amazon) 2021-11-19T00: 32: 56.180Z

Sorry, for confirmation, the last deal was about the Fire TV Stick Lite, so there’s no flashy 4K streaming. But again, it costs 2 pints in London, so …

2021-11-19T00: 23: 35.407Z

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, are you ready for another transaction? This is also Amazon’s own device, and this time we discovered that the Fire TV Stick has dropped to just £ 15. This is an amazing savings and I would like to emphasize it again. Do not buy Amazon devices other than Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day.

There are always significant discounts during this time, and you can save nearly 50% on your home. My mother has a Fire TV stick. like.

But I keep losing the remote control-it’s too thin.

2021-11-19T00: 19: 42.820Z

Many ask if Black Friday will be as big as this year-that’s an interesting question in the UK. 2020 is certainly down to 2019, and while some major retailers like Next have withdrawn this year, some good tech deals have already emerged.

The key question is whether this tends to increase until next week, when Black Friday officially launches on November 26th (British people don’t have Thanksgiving to tell them when the sale will be). , Or whether supply chain issues mean big discounts are coming now.

2021-11-19T00: 10: 55.688Z

You see, I know you can get an Echo Dot (3rd generation) for £ 18.99. Big hoop.

Echo Dot (4TH GEN!) Is now available for £ 28.99. Additional tenants for better sound, better look, and nice rounded shape (perfect for launching across a room if it fails) are good for my eyes It’s an investment.

My rule: 3rd generation for places where you don’t really go, but you might want to turn on the lights, 4th generation for all other places.

2021-11-19T00: 01: 42.531Z

(Image credit: Amazon)

Yes, let’s start by analyzing all the top deals on the landing page: I like the look of the AirPods Pro up to £ 199. Fair Warning-They are now at that price in many UK retailers (John Lewis also has them, with their nice long warranty), but it’s the best price.

You can buy a refurbished item for £ 25 cheaper, but you can’t charge MagSafe. Only a boring old wireless charging case (pssst … basically the same).

2021-11-19T00: 01: 37.517Z

Yes, it’s game time. Amazon’s Black Friday Week is officially on sale. Alright, let’s go!

2021-11-18T23: 59: 55.053Z

Apparently I was invited to Miss America 2021-apparently 100 years of Pageant. I don’t know why I was invited, it’s almost not the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 …

.. or what is it? Do I need to prove to Samsung that I’m checking my email?

Hmm … no, it’s just a pageant.

(Image credit: Future) 2021-11-18T23: 45: 00.585Z

As I said, I’ve been here for just a few moments to give you the entire host of Black Friday updates-it’s interesting how it all turns around. Ten years ago, we were thinking about relaxing for Christmas and wondering if the iPhone 4 would come next year.

Today, I look at the data to see what’s happening in the Black Friday trading world in different countries around the world, then come back online late at night and Amazon dumps what tonight’s trading. I confirmed that.

I also had a baby, but that doesn’t really matter. I like her very much and enjoy talking to the world about it.

2021-11-18T23: 41: 58.472Z

Now, let’s start with a tasty little deal that looks like it came out secretly before midnight. AmazonEchoShow 5 is the cheapest ever, and according to our review, “a great device for those looking for the first. Smart display.”

What is your first smart display? Well, it’s like a smartphone you can’t bring because of a nasty plug, show someone to the door if you have a video doorbell and someone says “I’ll send you a text” Speaking randomly she starts talking too much like Alexa.

Does it sound like what you want? Well, I’m glad you didn’t buy it like an absolute mug last week.

2021-11-18T23: 32: 24.285Z

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oh, hello. It’s late Thursday night, but we have a lot of Amazon Black Friday deals.

why is that? Well, retailers obviously don’t want to put journalists to sleep-the Black Friday Week sale is approaching. Rumors of all sorts of transactions seem to give you the opportunity to buy those nasty Christmas gifts for noble shoppers, wrapped up and accidentally wardrobe when heading home on December 24th. Left in.

How are you going to get the latest deals? Well, you can just head to Amazon Black Friday Weeksale and find everything there-we don’t hold it against you.

But if you decide to stick, we’re trying to sift you a lot of buying advice, the top deals we’re looking at, and a huge amount of Black Friday, like behind the scenes. A deal to see what is worth talking about that will bring the taste of things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/live/amazon-black-friday-uk-live-updates-on-the-best-deals-were-seeing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

