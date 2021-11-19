Google Pay bets on voice-driven payments and promotes Kirana’s play





Bangalore / Mumbai: Google Pay, the payments arm of search giant Google, has made a big bet on voice-driven payments in India as India’s kiranas is stepping up its services to expand its platform. I am.

The company said it will roll out voice recognition capabilities for Indian consumers to allow voice input to be used to pay directly to another user’s bank account, as part of Thursday’s Google for India 2021 event. ..

Users can use voice commands to enter the recipient’s bank account number into the app in Hindi or English instead of manually entering it. Your account number will be confirmed by the sender before you start making payments.

The company also announced a decision to introduce Hinglish (a blend of Hindi and English) as the language of Google Pay to make it more convenient for more people in the country.

Launched as Tez in India in September 2017, Google Pay boasted 150 million users worldwide last year, with most of its customers in India.

To make (digital) payments even simpler, we need to do more. The use of payments, unlike the use of products, must be frictionless and natural, like how money is used … Because of the pandemic, customers need to use it online at some point. Therefore, there is a disparity. .. Some people are easy to use, others are not. Therefore, it is important to keep it simple (for people to trade digitally). Only then did more people use it, “said Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President of Product Management at Google Pay, in a dialogue. Seems to drive growth in the merchant payment space.

Google Pay also announced the launch of MyShop, which will provide merchants with a quick store builder tool to add images, descriptions and catalogs to allow them to share links between social media.

This feature will be available to sellers using the Google Pay for Business app, allowing users to chat, call local stores, and make payments in the chat window.

Google’s rival PhonePe launched a similar service under store service in the first half of last year.

We were very focused on payments and the creation of fintech opportunities. This is about giving merchants what they want and giving them the opportunity. I don’t know how this will evolve in the future. It’s really needs-based. Depending on what the merchant wants, I think our products will evolve in that direction. “

Last year, PhonePe partnered with logistics company Shadowfax to pilot hyper-local delivery to Bangalore’s offline Kirana merchants.

Google Pay has also enhanced value-added services for Kirana over the past year, enabling merchant partners to manage their credit and inventory.

Earlier this year, the platform partnered with digital non-bank financial companies, including Flexiloans, to provide credit to offline retailers suffering from a pandemic. Google Pay has also partnered with inter-company retailer StoreKing and hyperlocal service Dunzo to help kiranas make direct inventory accessible, the company said.

Mint reported on February 9 that Google Pay lost transaction growth due to an infrastructure outage by a banking partner.

We’ve worked across the ecosystem to make sure we’re ready for today’s growth, soaring, and future. This is a continuous journey and needs to continue as an ecosystem. If you’re not ready for the future, your infrastructure won’t be maintained, “says Kenge.

According to the latest data released by Indian retail payment organization National Payments Corporation, Google Pay registered nearly 1.45 billion payment transactions in October, gaining almost 34% market share in the fiercely contested UPI payment space. bottom. It continues to be the second largest market after leader PhonePe, which recorded 1.93 billion transactions in October, accounting for almost 45.8% of the market share.

