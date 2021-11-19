Focus on solar technology and product innovation to survive – pv Magazine International





Several black swans have been touring the PV industry for the last few years. Rising prices for raw materials and products. Supply chain problems and international logistics stagnation. And China’s power shortage, to name a few, is the most destructive. How is it possible for a solar company to survive under these conditions? According to PV veteran and President of Talesun Solar, Dong Shuguang, we need to focus on solar technologies such as PERC, TOPCon and HJT, as well as product innovations that provide customer value.

November 19, 2021 VincentShawpv Magazine: Given the many challenges facing the industry, how has this year’s PV facilities been affected?

Dong Shuguang, President of Talesun Solar: I’m not optimistic about the total number of installations in 2021, especially given China’s performance. Last year’s figure was about 125GW. At the beginning of 2021, many people estimate that this year’s installation will be between 155 and 180 GW. However, there were so many challenges that had a huge impact on China’s numbers.

In total PV installations for the first six months of 2021, only 13 GW was added. In our experience, the amount in the second half is usually 2.5 to 3 times that of H1 and is about 32.5 to 39 GW. Therefore, the total PV equipment in China in 2021 will probably be less than 50GW. The reason for this is that the rising prices seen throughout the supply chain, especially in polysilicon, have pushed costs to very high levels and have had to postpone many planned projects. This situation did not improve in the third quarter and many projects are still suspended.

The utilization rate of many PV module manufacturers has also been below 60% since October, and this will continue unless the price of polysilicon goes down.

What about the solar market outside of China?

Market conditions outside of China were as expected in the first half of the year, with steady progress and moderate growth. However, in the second half of the year, the negative effects of rising upstream costs began to diminish. Contract implementation is particularly difficult (that is, the balance between cost and profit), which is damaging the reputation of Chinese PV companies.

The European market has always been highly tolerant of costs. However, it has slowed since the third quarter. In H1, only polysilicon producers experienced an increase in cost, while in H2, all other major materials such as PV glass, aluminum frames, EVA film, silver and copper increased costs. bottom. There were too many black swan flying over the industry this year. In my view, the whole world is suffering from much lower actual PV installed capacity than previously expected, and this dimness will continue until the first quarter of 2022.

What are the other issues that have affected the supply chain of PV module manufacturers?

Logistics issues are occurring in terms of both traffic and increased costs. Maritime shipping costs have been stable and have fallen slightly in the last few weeks, but we see very high shipping costs compared to last year. For example, the estimate for a 40-inch container was 10 times last year from China to the United States and 6 times from China to India.

China also experienced double-controlled measurements (power control by the Chinese government for both total consumption and energy intensity per GDP, which resulted in power outages and factory outages in some places) and production. Affected. Trade barriers and macroeconomic uncertainties remain potential risks, including additional tariffs on imported PV commodities to India and global inflation due to quantitative easing monetary policy by central banks in major economies.

Talesun planned to expand the capacity of PV modules to 15 GW by the end of 2021. Are these plans still on the card?

Due to investment inertia, I had no plans to change my investment in the PV module line and ordered the equipment. However, we are coordinating our solar cell expansion plans, including changing some lines from the previously planned passivation emitter rear contact (PERC) technology to tunnel oxide passivation contacts (TOPCon).

What do you think about TOPCon and heterojunction (HJT) regarding solar cell technology? Is Talesun focused on one or both?

PERC offers the best LCOE solutions for PV farms and is confident that it will have an advantage over the next few years. However, for future technology, we deployed multiple deployments to be compatible with TOPCon when installing the PERC line. HJT seems a bit far from practice, and few manufacturers can offer GW-scale capacity. People are very cautious about it. Talesun states that it will manufacture HJT modules and provide them to customers in late 2021 or early 2022. Based on advanced encapsulation technology and PV module manufacturing, we outsource HJT cells and provide HJT modules. I think HJT is a very promising technology, but it still takes time.

How much TOPCon capacity can Talesun generate?

All current PERC lines are compatible with TOPCon requirements, and we expect 20% of lines and outputs to be TOPCon products by the end of 2022.

Large format PV wafers (182mm vs. 210mm) are another hot topic in the industry. What are your thoughts?

Personally, I like large wafers that have a high conversion rate. However, I disagree with the large power supply modules, such as 700W or 800W products, as there is no technical improvement. Talesun is currently focusing on 182mm based products. This is because the 182mm mature industrial chain brings great benefits to our customers. Compared to the 182mm, the 210mm size module shows little improvement. However, there is a lot of uncertainty for both manufacturers and end users. We have found that most customers are interested in the stability of products that have already been proven. The size shift from 166mm to 210mm is too big and I think 182mm is a much better size.

What is the focus of Talesuns R & D?

In general, Thalesun has two R & D groups. One focuses on cell technology, which is currently primarily focused on TOPCon. In this area, we are implementing a number of micro-innovations to maintain a leading position in key product specifications such as passivation and metallization, to increase efficiency and to achieve cost control in future production. The other focuses on PV modules. Our R & D group is exploring the application of new materials to modules and several encapsulation techniques such as high density and small gaps between cells.

What does Talesun think about BIPV? Are you ready for the upcoming blue sea?

Talesun has invested a lot of R & D efforts in BIPV and is very bullish on this market. As you said, BIPV is a real Qinghai market. However, there are still many obstacles such as product standardization, system security issues, and value compensation for building materials incorporating PV. These problems and problems cannot be solved by solar power companies alone and require government involvement. Provides policy support.

Talesun has been listed in the top 10 PV module manufacturers for many years. What has helped you achieve this and where do you want to be in the next decade?

I think some principles have supported the reputation of the company. First, by pursuing quality, Talesuns customers are confident in the stability of our products and systems. Second, we adhered to our commitment to our customers and didn’t want to break the contract, even if it meant a loss. Over the past few months, some Chinese PV module manufacturers, even very large ones, have begun to renegotiate signed contracts with their customers due to rising costs. We are not doing that.

In terms of the types of Thalesun that I would like to see in 10 years, I would like to grow into a renewable energy professional company centered on solar power generation. With its powerful innovation capabilities, the company will expand its research and development and focus on the comprehensive aspects of renewable energy, down to the basic theory of solar energy. We also hope that many customers will be able to use it by deeply cooperating in the design and manufacture of photovoltaic power generation products. But first, as Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei said, the company needs to remain the first target in today’s rapidly changing world.

This content is copyrighted and cannot be reused. If you would like to work with us and reuse some of our content, please contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/11/19/talesun-focus-on-solar-tech-and-product-innovation-to-survive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos