



All the best deals today are found by the first cash discount on Google Pixel 6 from $ 499. This is in line with the Nest Black Friday sale from $ 25 and the Amazon lows on Samsung Galaxy Bad 2. Hit more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys lunch break.

Google Pixel 6 shows the first discount

Best Buy is currently offering a Black Friday discount for unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Android smartphones starting at $ 499. You are considering the first direct cash discount for a new release, saving $ 100 from the usual $ 599 renewal fee, a record low.

Launched last month, Google Pixel 6 offers the latest Android experience centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display. All have the first ever Google Tensor smartphone chip and 128GB of storage. Then back, you’re looking at a dual sensor camera array to complete the latest package from Google. Dive into our hands-on review.

Google Nest Black Friday deals live from $ 25

Before the big day of next week, all of Google Black Friday’s deals have been unveiled in almost every lineup of the brand’s latest Nest speakers and smart displays. Various retailers are participating in this action, especially the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, which has been reduced to $ 50. Down from $ 100, you’re seeing a 50% savings and the worst new thing ever at $ 30 under the previous mention.

Launched earlier this year, the second-generation Google Nest Hub is the latest addition to Google’s stable version of assistant-enabled devices, offering a 7-inch display and all the beloved voice control features in the process. There are still many form factors wrapped in previous fabrics, but new features such as SoliSleepSensing have been added to allow NestHub to monitor health all night long. Take a closer look at the Hands-on Review.

Samsung Galaxy Bad 2 Drops on New Amazon Row

Amazon currently offers Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless ANC earphones in all four colors for $ 120. Down from the $ 150 price you normally pay, today’s offer saves $ 30, but marks the new lowest in Amazon history by $ 10 lower than previous offers from retailers.

As a combination of flagship features and a more affordable form factor, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offers many notable features, especially at discounted prices. In addition to the active noise cancellation highlights, there is also an Earbud fit test for the best seal. It delivers up to 29 hours of battery life in combination with Qi wireless charging support. Check out all the details in the Hands-on Review.

Launch of Smart Thermostat for ecobee HomeKit

Ahead of next week’s big day, ecobee Black Friday trading will begin, with ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat starring on Amazon for $ 199. Living till the end of the month, I’m seeing a $ 50 savings from the usual $ 249 price tag. This is in line with our previous mention and is the highest price of the year.

Out of the box and supporting HomeKit, ecobeeSmartThermostat features a touchscreen display and pairs with all voice control and scheduling capabilities. There is also a temperature sensor bundled to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyper-local readings. It has just been announced that SmartThermostat will receive onboard Siri support. See a hands-on review for more information.

Earn $ 50 Credits with New Withings ScanWatch

Best Buy is currently offering the new Withings ScanWatch 42mm for $ 300 with a $ 50 gift card. Just released last week, this is your chance to lock in the credits added to the new release. Again, backed by Best Buys price guarantees, you won’t get a real cash discount next week on Black Friday.

With a range of health monitoring capabilities, the new ScanWatch comes with FDA-approved ECG and Sp02 monitoring in addition to the usual suspects for heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of these are packed in a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can be tagged when swimming to a depth of up to 50 meters. Needless to say, it also has a battery life of 30 days.

Best trade-in transaction

9to5Google also monitors all the best trade-in transactions that take place each month, such as on Android smartphones. When deciding when to upgrade your device, check out the best trade-in deals of the month.

