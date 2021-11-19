The drive to create it led to a technology startup





When Eoin Cambay was growing, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do to make a living.

I was always thinking about whether I wanted to be an architect, work in advertising, product design, or an engineer. Until I graduated from college, he said, it took me some time to realize that creating something was a common theme that underpins everything I want to do.

In the end, he created the technology business, Swan. This helps online shoppers buy the right clothes for them and helps stores reduce the amount and cost of returns.

It happened for two reasons. At the beginning of college, I was really into photography. I also ordered a lot of clothes online. I thought there had to be an easier way to ensure that they fit me properly. It seemed very obvious to do that with photos, he explains.

He was studying business at Trinity College Dublin at the time, and in the summer before his final year, he attended TCD’s student accelerator program, Launchbox.

Launchbox makes entrepreneurship a viable choice, he says. He graduated with a degree in 2019 and began working at the TCDsAdapt Research Center, which specializes in artificial intelligence-driven digital content technology. It helped him develop and commercialize the technology that underpins the swan.

Eoin Cambay: I also ordered a lot of clothes online. I thought there had to be an easier way to ensure that they fit me properly.Photo: Connor Mulhern

In the past, online clothing shopping was hit-and-miss, but non-conforming clothing is only shipped to customers and returned, resulting in a great deal of economic and environmental waste. was doing. Resolve this issue.

The first solution was to take one photo of myself and then two for perspective. Later, I realized that the video was the best, says Cambay. The video contains more information than that, but it provides you with a more true picture.

When someone is taking a picture, they put their shoulders back, inhale, and therefore strike an unnatural pose.

With Swan, users simply lean their smartphone against a wall, step back and voice-guide to the app, raise their arms and turn. Next, create those digital models.

Since garment sizes vary by country and manufacturer, Swan only calculates the actual measurements for each garment and calculates the numbers taken directly from each manufacturer. Therefore, it can recommend the exact size that fits your body shape.

Eoin Cambay: We chose small and medium sized brands first because returns are much more expensive.Photo: Connor Mulhern

Currently available options such as small, medium, and large do not take into account the fact that one size does not really fit all. They don’t work because the distribution of body fat is so unpredictable, he says.

He points out that what each of us wants to know when we’re worried about buying something online won’t fit that well, as it suits me. Nothing is tight or loose in the wrong place.

The appeal to consumers is clear. For the brand, it’s even more compelling. We’ve incorporated it into the Shopify app to allow brands to join very quickly. First I chose a small or medium-sized brand. This is because the cost of returns is much higher than for large brands with huge networked supply chains.

Fashion e-commerce is different from other types of e-commerce. The central question that fashion consumers ask is what an item looks like, but it’s a complexity that bookstores and cutlery makers don’t have to consider.

With them, one size really fits everything. However, the same T-shirt is worn in a completely different way for each purchaser. And on the internet, I don’t know if something suits me. As a result, people often order multiple sizes and return sizes that don’t fit, says Cambay.

The financial band-aid that the industry used to overcome that problem and get people to buy online was revenue. However, returns are inefficient and costly for brands. We wanted to make e-commerce personal to shoppers and beneficial to brands.

He points out that the industry is also missing out on sales opportunities if people don’t buy at all because they don’t know how unfamiliar brands fit them. Currently, 73% of fashion returns are due to size issues.

Swan users receive a simple code, SwanID, when measured.Photo: Connor Mulhern

Once measured, Swan users will receive a Swan ID, a simple code that they can use to make their own purchases, and share it with friends and family to help with gifts. After the December turmoil, retailers will always face large returns in January, according to Kambey.

Swan solves such a problem only once. It reduces manufacturing waste because that data means that the manufacturer knows better what to make. Reduce packaging, shipping and logistics costs. And it reduces the amount of returned garment that eventually becomes a landfill.

Innovation is about using technology to do more with less effort, says Cambay. He is happy with the career path he finally chose. I will learn every day. I will work with great people. And I will start to create new ones. I love it.

