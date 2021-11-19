6 Google Tools You Need to Use to Plan a Perfect Christmas





The Christmas season seems to come secretly every year. An important day has arrived before you know it. Therefore, you need to make sure that you plan ahead as much as possible. Budget, don’t overuse, look for deals, get cheap gifts, and schedule all your friends and family visits on your calendar.

What is the best way to do it all? One way is to look at the giant, Google. It has services and tools that can help you in all the ways of planning Christmas. Learn how Google Meet, calendars, spreadsheets, and other Google services can help you organize everything for the festive season.

1. Google Meet: Host a virtual Christmas party

Google Meet is a video conference tool. It’s incredibly easy to get started. Simply send someone a link to the room or an invitation code and you’ll be joined in seconds. Group calls have a 60-minute limit, while one-to-one calls have no time limit.

When it comes to Christmas, the possibilities of Google Meet are endless, especially when you may not be able to travel to meet your loved ones. Hold a virtual Christmas party (Google Meet is integrated with Google Calendar so everyone knows when to attend), open gifts with friends, or hang out with your family on Hanukkah’s main sconces. You can light a fire.

MAKE USE OF of today’s video

If you’re in a group, you don’t have to flock all around your computer screen. Chromecast allows you to cast video Hangouts to your TV screen. Or, if you have Nest Hub Max, you can call somewhere comfortable.

2. Google Sheets: Get your finances on track

There is no doubt that the holiday season will be expensive. I have a lot to buy. Gifts, food, travel tickets, etc. If you’re not careful, you can run out of budget altogether.

Don’t let it happen. Create a budget using Google Sheets. You can divide your expenses into categories and automatically calculate the totals to see how much you can spend each day. You can keep it simple or use crazy and advanced Google Sheets formulas.

Another idea is to use Google Sheets as your meal plan. Create a table listing all meals, calculate when you need to put them in the oven, and color-code the rows to assign jobs. Remember that Google Sheets is a collaborative effort, so you can invite friends and family to the spreadsheet to help.

Of course, Christmas is a time of love and understanding. But for many, it’s also the time to send and receive gifts. Google Shopping can help you find interesting things to buy and make them cheaper.

From the Google Shopping homepage, you can find categories full of trendy items such as toys and kitchen appliances. Alternatively, you can search for a wide range of things (such as “games”) or specific things (“PS5”). You can use the dynamic filters on the left to refine your search and specify return policy, product status, price range, and more.

Once you find a product that you think will be the perfect gift, you can select it and compare the prices of different retailers to ensure you get the cheapest price. If you’re not ready to decide, you can save the item and bring it back later. Don’t be too late!

4. Google Docs: Create a gift list

For kids who like to write a Christmas list detailing the infinite number of gifts from Santa that year, why not recommend using Google Docs?

Google Docs is a browser-based word processor with all the features your child needs. You can create lists, drag and drop images, and tweak formatting. For example, it’s more interesting than receiving an Amazon wishlist.

In addition, Google Docs is a collaboration. You can share a copy of the letter with anyone who wants to buy a gift for your child, or take notes on the document and coordinate with each other.

Holidays are a great time to catch up with colleagues, friends, and family, but finding time to put everyone in a slot can easily be overwhelming. Get rid of a bit of pain with Google Calendar.

You can easily schedule events, invite guests, and check attendance. These events are automatically synced between places where you use Google Calendar, such as your desktop or phone, so you’ll always be aware of them.

You can also create tasks in Google Calendar. This is a useful reminder for building Christmas trees, sending gifts, and buying turkeys.

6. YouTube Music: Blow up Christmas songs

All the organizations got in the way, so let’s have a party and have a good time. That’s where YouTube Music, Google’s music streaming service, comes in. It’s completely free if you don’t mind ads, but you can pay to upgrade and remove it.

Connect YouTube Music to your smart speaker (for example, you can easily link to Google Nest) and select one of the many Christmas playlists in the service, or find your favorite festive album and turn it up.

Related: The best free Christmas music and radio apps

YouTube Music is also available on Android and iOS, so you can load it on your smartphone, plug in your headphones, or zone out if you’re too busy.

Keep kids entertained this Christmas

Christmas is for the whole family, but kids are enjoying it to the fullest. Use all these Google tools and services to ensure that everything goes smoothly and offers a memorable festive season.

In addition, there are many free apps you can download to keep them away from your hair and to entertain yourself, in case you need to take a break from the mess of kids.

10 fun Christmas apps for kids this holiday season

These amazing Christmas apps for kids will keep your kids entertained during the holiday season.

Read next

About the author Joe Keeley (744 articles published)

Joe was born with a keyboard in his hand and soon started writing about technology. He has a Bachelor of Business degree (Hons) and is now a full-time freelance writer who enjoys simplifying technology for everyone.

Subscribe to Joe Keeley’s other newsletters

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free ebooks and exclusive sales.

Click here to subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/google-services-to-help-plan-christmas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos