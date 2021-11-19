Virginia Tech announces start schedule for fall 2021 and spring 2022





Blacksburg, Virginia (WFXR) — Less than two months after the end of 2021, Virginia Tech is already preparing for its fall 2021 and spring 2022 graduation ceremonies.

The fall of 2021 will begin on Friday, December 17, with the University Ceremony at 10:30 am and the Graduate School Ceremony at 2:30 pm at the Cassel Coliseum. You will need a mask.

According to the university, graduation guests do not currently need a ticket, but if they can’t go to Blacksburg, both ceremonies will be livestreamed.

Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Receives $ 12.5 Million to Support Quantum Research and Education

For Spring 2022, Virginia Tech will host a college graduation ceremony to accommodate the growing Hokie class and its family and friends.

According to school officials, the university’s opening ceremony will take place on May 13, 2022. Meanwhile, university-specific ceremonies will be held from May 7th to May 15th, 2022.

During the coronavirus pandemic, previous ceremonies were held at campus-wide venues, some at the departmental level.

However, for 2022, the university states that the spring ceremony will be held at Lane Stadium, unless otherwise stated.

Virginia Tech said in a statement Thursday, November 18, “Moving the event to Lane Stadium will no longer limit space for graduates and those celebrating it. The opening ceremony capacity limit is a public health guideline. Complies with. “

Below is the complete schedule for the Virginia Tech Spring 2022 graduation ceremony.

2 Saturday, May 7, 0229-Virginia Tech Calillion Medical College (Roanoke) 2 Wednesday, May 11, 2223 7:00 pm-Start of Graduate School 7:00 pm-Virginia Maryland School of Veterinary Medicine (Public Health) Ceremony 2 0228 Thursday, May 12: 30 am—Panpurin College of Business Noon—Panpurin College of Business 3:30 pm—College of Agriculture and Life Sciences 7 pm—College of Natural Resources and Environment Friday, 20228:30 am— University Admission 3:30 pm — College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences 7:00 pm — VTCC Commissioning (Barras Hall) 7:00 pm — Virginia Maryland Veterinary Medical College (DVM) Ceremony (Moss Arts Center) 2 0228 May 14 Sunday Morning — College of Architecture and Urban Studies Noon — College of Science 3: 30 pm — Faculty of Engineering 7:00 pm — Faculty of Engineering Sunday, May 15, 2021 Afternoon — Start of Graduate School (Washington DC, Metro Area)

