Why Technology Skills Are Essential to the Life Sciences Industry





Hays James Milligan explains the growing influence of technology in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical industries and why technology talent is so important.

The life sciences industry has, of course, grown exponentially under the influence of Covid-19. The demand for technology skills is also increasing within life sciences, helping the industry continue to innovate, track and protect Covid-19 and other illnesses and conditions.

While these technical skills were essential to vaccine development, they still play a much larger role in their future testing, monitoring, and deployment.

Pandemics only strengthen the role that technology plays in the life sciences space, and need to develop medical technology products and support structures that can meet growth in today’s most important areas. But how specifically can technical professionals participate in this journey?

Increasing technology influence in pharmaceutical hubs

Innovation and progress are the two links that connect the technology and life sciences industries, both of which are constantly seeking new ways to improve process efficiency and end-user quality of life. It makes sense that there is increasing cooperation between these two disciplines.

For example, cities such as Barcelona, ​​Amsterdam and Warsaw are home to the next generation of highly talented tech professionals, and we see technology-focused innovation hubs developing across Europe. In the life sciences industry, innovators are aware of these hubs and are using these markets for technical professionals with the skills needed to take part in the first journey of medical technology products.

Today, multinational pharmaceutical companies, like Boehringer Ingel in Barcelona, ​​are trying to offer opportunities to professionals within these technical communities. These global companies struggle to compete with other industries for the role of technical experts, progress and development opportunities, and exponential growth of the sector, which are often essential to life-saving products and systems. We can provide the package.

In 2018, the European medical technology sector alone was worth € 120 billion. This was only further increased by investing in this sector in order for Covid-19 to influence and continue to grow for all of us.

How do tech jobs affect the life sciences industry?

The impact of technology in the medical field is not limited to the development of medical innovations such as surgery and the use of VR in 3D printing of artificial limbs. It also affects many other areas.

For example, the amount of data available to patients has skyrocketed, from more accessible interhospital records influenced by global migration patterns to more data available in genomic profiles and ancestor records. As a result, the industry has reached a turning point. It will be the adoption of blockchain.

In 2018, it was discovered that 60 percent of pharmaceutical and life sciences professionals are using or experimenting with blockchain. In contrast, 22 percent were asked in 2017.

The increased adoption of this blockchain will impact technical professionals in managing the medical supply chain, clinical trials and increase the opportunity to process patient data. The latter in these areas also require additional security specialists to protect this data in a more data-aware world.

More traditional technical roles, such as software developers, software architects, and software engineers, have long been sought after by global businesses that need to create networks for teams to operate internally.

When Covid-19 first influenced these teams, an expert with cloud experience was immediately sought. As a result, we have made it possible for most teams to continue all investigations and processes across these multinationals, even if the blockade becomes a reality.

As part of this transition, there has been a high demand for Scrum Masters and big data experienced professionals to work on other exams and programs as well as Covid-related information to support this change and growth. rice field.

Work with a purpose

Aside from rewarding opportunities for challenges and big benefits packages and progress, perhaps the most valuable rewards for candidates applying skills in the life sciences industry benefit and impact general health. It is a role to play in reducing. Of some medical conditions.

In the short term, this may be in the fight against Covid-19, but in the future it could help improve the quality of life for everyone.

James Milligan

James Milligan is Global Head of Technology for Hayes. The version of this article was originally posted on the Hays Technology blog.

