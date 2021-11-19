Vaultree executive team and advisors drive innovation in the cybersecurity industry





Cork, Ireland, November 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Encryption-as-a-Service provider Vaultree today is a talented executive made up of some of the most experienced celebrities in the cybersecurity industry. Announced that it has collected a list of advisors. This team brings together engineering know-how and business-savvy entrepreneurship to guide Vaultree’s direction and growth.

The executive team consists of five co-founders with a wealth of experience.

Dr. Kevin Curran is a professor of cybersecurity, an executive co-director of the Legal Innovation Center, and a group leader in the Cybersecurity and Web Technology Research Group at Ulster University. He is a member of the Advisory Group of the British Cyber ​​Security Council and the Northern Ireland Civil Service Cyber ​​Leadership Commission (FBBA). Maxim Dressler is a project and sales leader with international experience in the software and fintech industry, leading commercial and strategic roles. His willingness to make the client’s life easier contributes to the establishment of new brands, market development and process implementation. Ryan Lasmaili is a commercial and strategic leader with international experience leading complex projects across disciplines. He has 12 years of start-up experience and is an expert in technology product development, market growth strategy, and business operations. For the past five years, Ryan’s central focus has been on the development of complex cybersecurity and cryptography. Shaun McBrearty is a software security engineer with over 10 years of experience in designing, implementing, testing, and deploying cryptographic solutions. His expertise is in developing solutions that overcome the shortcomings of traditional cryptographic algorithms. Tilo Weigandt is a program manager, strategic technology marketer and business developer with a “nothing impossible” attitude, starting from scratch and highly scalable technology products and businesses in the global market. We have more than 10 years of experience in developing segments and brands. Data protection is at the heart of everything he has implemented.

These experts are made up of Vaultree’s advisory board.

John N. Stewart Former Cisco Chief Security & Trust Officer and “Startup Whisperer”. With 30 years of cybersecurity experience, we provide guidance to startups. Sarah Armstrong-Smith Microsoft’s Chief Security Advisor and Keynote Speaker on Cybersecurity and Information Protection. Stav Pischits, co-founder of Cynance and Cyber ​​Club London and director of ISACA. Rik Ferguson, Trend Micro’s Vice President of Security Research, Special Advisor to Europol’s Cybercrime Center, and Co-Founder of Respect in Security. Chief Information Security Officer of David Currie Nubank with a history of IT leadership roles, including encryption. Leticia Gammil Leader of the Cisco Security Channel and founder and president of WOMCY, a non-profit organization focused on cybersecurity development. Andreas Bittner Vanguard Managing Director, Co-Founder and COO of Solaris Bank.

Rik Ferguson, Trend Micro’s Vaultree Advisor and Vice President of Security Research, said: When it comes to security, we haven’t yet seen a solution like Vaultree that offers a fully encrypted, searchable and scalable solution. That’s why we work with this team of experts. “

Shaun McBrearty, co-founder of Vaultree, said: “Cybercrime rates are rising each year, demonstrating the need for a new generation of data protection. That’s why our mission was to create cryptographic software as a service. It’s scalable and easy to use. We provide solutions to protect business data and enable data protection for companies of all sizes. We are grateful to be able to work with a team of experienced experts in drawing growth courses. “

Vaultree Vaultree’s cryptographic solution as a service enables businesses of all sizes to handle fully end-to-end encrypted data. Easy to use and integrate, Vaultree offers the best performance without compromising security and neutralizes the weaknesses of traditional encryption. Follow Vaultree on Twitter @ Vaultree or LinkedIn. Visit www.vaultree.com and join our waiting list to stay up to date on product development and company news.

