Google’s investment in Australia could boost the country’s AI scene

San Francisco, London, Montreal, Paris and New York have all built a reputation as hotbeds of artificial intelligence research for many years.

That’s not the case with Australia’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne. But that may change soon.

Google announced on Monday plans to set up a new Google Research Australia Lab in Sydney as part of an A $ 1 billion ($ 729 million) investment in Australia. In the lab, we will study everything from AI to quantum computing.

The move has been welcomed by Australian AI researchers, and CNBC says that for many years the country has limited opportunities for AI gurus.

Stephen Merity, an Australian AI researcher currently living in the San Francisco Bay Area, told CNBC that Google should have launched Google Research Australia a few years ago, with many well-known celebrities in this area of ​​Australia. I added that there is.

“They had to leave Australia for almost everything to get the chance,” he said. “The people who stayed were underutilized, including the people of Google Sydney.”

Google is working on several projects in Sydney, but the scope of research on search giants is relatively limited compared to things like Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, London, Zurich, and Tokyo. ..

Jonathan Kummerfeld, a senior lecturer at the University of Sydney, told CNBC that until very recently no major technology company had a lab in Australia.

Amazon opened a lab in Adelaide, and Oracle and IBM set up an AI lab in Melbourne. Something like Facebook and Twitter have offices in Australia, but they don’t have an important team of AI researchers there.

“The more the Australian industrial research ecosystem grows, the more companies will consider opening offices,” Kummerfeld said.

“As the number of students enrolled in computer science increased, the undergraduate department of the university has grown strongly over the past decade. As the number of faculty members increases, so does the number of postgraduate and doctoral students, which is permanent in the scheme of things. The number of jobs is relatively small, “he added.

New Sydney headquarters

Google’s investment will also be used to extend Google’s cloud computing infrastructure in Australia and fund partnerships with local universities and other organizations.

An investment package called the “Digital Future Initiative” is expected to create 6,000 jobs and support an additional 28,000. It started with an event attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Google officially opened a new Australian headquarters in Sydney.

“Google’s announcement is a $ 1 billion vote of confidence in Australia’s digital economic strategy,” Morrison said.

The investment was made after a US tech giant was criticized earlier this year by Australian lawmakers for not paying local news publishers for content shared on the platform. In response, Mel Silva, managing director of Google Australia, threatened to block Google searches in the country.

Since then, Australia has become the first country in the world to legally require large technology companies such as Google and Facebook (now Meta) to pay for news content on their platforms.

