Google Chrome extends support for Windows 7 for some reason





Despite Microsoft just releasing Windows 11, Google has announced that it will extend support for Windows 7 in Chrome for another year.

Most consumers are now migrating to Windows 10, but some enterprise businesses are running Windows 7 because they have a lot of devices to update and may be running legacy applications.

Google initially announced that the browser will support Windows 7 for an additional 18 months until July 15, 2021, but search giants now support aging operating systems on January 15, 2022. However, this deadline may be further extended. road.

According to a blog post in January last year, “Running an OS outside the scope of official support can make your organization vulnerable to potential security threats,” so Chrome will only be secure on Windows 7 in the future. Receive stability updates. Chrome’s built-in security features such as safe browsing, site isolation, advanced password and phishing protection should be more than enough to keep you online when companies running Windows 7 move to newer versions of Windows. is.

End of maintenance of Windows 7

Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 7 Home Edition in January last year, but enterprises and enterprise customers can enroll in the company’s Windows 7 Advanced Security Update (ESU) program for additional security on their devices. I got the update.

But in a blog post last month, the software giant announced that it wouldn’t extend support for Windows 7 after January 2023. The same is true for Microsoft Edge, which will be supported on Windows 7 until January 15, 2023. Internet Explorer 11 will end support from Microsoft next summer for all versions of Windows.

Companies enrolled in the ESU program will also be able to use Chrome on Windows 7. This is because both Microsoft and Google have announced that support for the operating system first released in 2009 will end on January 15. 2023.

