Here’s how Forza Horizon 5 became the biggest Xbox game ever.





Forza Horizon 5

Credit: Microsoft

Forza Horizon 5 made the history of Xbox. In the first week, it will be the largest Xbox and Xbox Game Pass game ever, with 10 million players participating.

Microsoft announced good news on Twitter on Thursday:

Forza Horizon 5 will be held in Mexico and players can play online or solo in open world racing games, but online race loading times will be as long as the very slow matchmaking time at Halo Infinite. There is a possibility.

So how did racing games soar to the top of these Xbox charts? Is it really good? What’s wrong?

The simple answer is the Xbox Game Pass, but the better answer is:

Xbox Game Pass + Cross Platform / Cross Play (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC) + Xbox Cloud Gaming + Yes That Very Good = Great Success.

This is Microsoft’s strategy and it’s a very good strategy. Xbox is no longer just an Xbox console. Xbox is a platform that includes a PC and all the devices used to stream Xbox games via Forza Horizon 5 supported Xbox Cloud Gaming, thanks to the Game Pass.

This combination of accessibility, game streaming, cross-platform, and cross-play is the secret weapon that is currently driving the success of Xbox and Forza Horizon 5s. Sony has a lot of great games, but the PlayStation doesn’t.

Forza Horizon 5 is undoubtedly proof that Microsoft is working on something, as the Xbox is changing from a console to a hardware-less, more ubiquitous one. You’re heading in the right direction. This does not mean that the box itself is gone, but that Microsoft’s gaming platform is finally beginning to recognize that possibility as something more.

After just a few years of rewinding, games like Forza Horizon weren’t available on many devices and weren’t available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. Also, I couldn’t buy it on Xbox as a copy or get it on my PC. Everything has changed as Xbox and Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming all started to integrate into one platform.

And that’s why Forza Horizon 5 is such a blockbuster, along with the game’s stellar racing.

