Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart buys online pharmacy market into healthcare – TechCrunch





Wal-Mart-backed Flipkart will acquire online pharmacy startup Sasta Sundar to enter India’s healthcare segment as the e-commerce battle intensifies in the world’s second-largest Internet market.

Flipkart said it had signed a final agreement to acquire a majority stake in Sasta Sundar, but did not disclose the size of the transaction. According to research firm Tracxn, eight-year-old Sasta Sundar was finally valued at $ 125 million in the 2019 funding round. ..

India’s top-rated e-commerce platform is valued at over $ 37 billion, and its healthcare sector is called Flipkart Health +. Flipkart’s planned entry into the healthcare sector occurs when the market sees both integration and aggressive investment.

Flipkart’s biggest rival in India, Amazon India, launched medicines on the market last year. Reliance Retail, India’s largest retail chain, acquired the parent company of online pharmacy Netmeds last year. Its conglomerate rival, Tata Digital, purchased an online pharmacy 1 mg in June.

PharmaEasy, a market-leading healthcare startup, filed for an initial public offering of $ 843 million earlier this month.

Bernstein analysts said in a report earlier this year that today’s electronic pharmacies account for less than 5% of the pharmaceutical market, “increasing awareness, digital adoption, and the comfort of online transactions in other categories. With the improvement, there is a lot of room for growth. ” .. “Even if the penetration rate is low, there is a considerable level of integration with player exits and M & A activities,” they added.

Ravi Kant Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of Sasta Sundar, has a young company’s mission to “provide affordable medical care in a convenient way for all Indians” by acquiring a majority stake in the startup for Flipkart. He said it would accelerate.

India’s consumer internet ecosystem is growing rapidly as consumers recognize the opportunities and conveniences that digital adoption enables in their lives. In a statement, Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at Flipkart, said in a statement that there is great opportunity and demand for affordable healthcare and supplements, along with a growing awareness and health concern that is driven by pandemics. It states.

We are pleased to be able to enter this area through this investment in SastaSundar.com. SastaSundar.com has established itself as a trusted partner for many consumers through genuine products, technology-powered platforms and an extensive network. The synergies between Flipkart Group and SatsaSundar.com, coupled with our commitment to prioritizing customer needs, will help grow and transform online healthcare in India.

