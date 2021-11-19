Facebook is testing news feed controls that reduce display from groups and pages – TechCrunch





Facebook announced Thursday that it is running tests to give users more control over what they see on the platform.

The test will be published on the Facebook app for English-speaking users. Add three submenus to your Facebook menu to control what’s displayed in your newsfeed. Friends and family, groups and pages, public figures. Users of the test can choose to keep the percentage of posts in the feed “normal” or change it more or less, depending on their preference.

Anyone in the test can do the same for a topic, specifying what they are interested in or don’t want to see. Facebook said in a blog post that the test will affect “a small percentage of people” around the world before it gradually expands in the coming weeks.

Facebook will also extend tools that allow advertisers to exclude content from specific topic domains, preventing brands from appearing next to “news and politics,” “social issues,” and “crime and tragedy.” “If an advertiser selects one or more topics, the newsfeed won’t serve ads to people who have recently been involved in those topics,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Facebook’s algorithms are notorious for promoting inflammatory content and dangerous false alarms. With that in mind, Facebook and its newly named parent company Meta are increasing regulatory pressure to clean up the platform and make its practices more transparent. Facebook hopes there is still time to self-adjust as Congress is looking for solutions that can give users more control over what they see and remove some of the opacity about algorithmic content. It may be.

Before last month’s parliament, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said how Facebook’s opaque algorithms could turn out to be dangerous, especially in countries beyond the company’s most scrutinized markets. Called attention to.

Even within the United States and Europe, the company’s decision to prioritize its involvement in news feed ranking systems has led to a surge in fragmented content and politically stimulating posts.

“One of the consequences of how Facebook chose that content today is optimizing the content to engage or respond to,” Haugen said in “60 Minutes” last month. “But according to our own research, hateful, disruptive content causes a polarization that is more likely to stimulate anger than other emotions.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/18/facebook-newsfeed-controls-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

