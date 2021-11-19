Earthworm Jim’s cartoon in Interplay’s work





Earthworm JimScreenshot: Interplay Entertainment

Today we have a brand, so we might try to get something out of it News: Interplay Entertainment creates a new cartoon series based on Earthworm Jim, a semi-ambiguous video game series about space Reported to be trying-earthworms released in 1994.

According to Polygon, Interplay quickly combined the announcement of this series with another official statement. A note away from the company and project from Earthworm Jim co-creator Doug TenNapel brought Earthworm Jim’s initial design work and art back to Shiny Entertainment. Before embarking on a longer and much more unfortunate career in the 90s, anti-LGBTQ + comments, opposition to gay marriage, and transgender deliberate false gender. Interplay owns all rights to the Earthworm Jim property and has formed a brand new creative team to display the gym on a small screen, the statement said. Doug is not involved in this new EWJ TV series.

And look: when we were kids, when we went to the point where we got a gentle laugh from his short-lived Saturday Morning Cartoon starring The Simpsons Dan Castellaneta, we had the Earthworm Jim so much. I liked it. But even if you got rid of the stench of Ten Napels, you were talking about a character who has almost nothing to him outside of the basic quirky concepts.

(That is, the worm gets a powerful super suit, the worm fights exotic enemies with names like Psy-Crow and Queen Slug-For-A-Butt, and as many episodes and ambitious as needed. But repeat at the technically wacky platform level as needed.)

Indeed, the video teaser posted by Variety has an unnamed voice actor riffing the art of a cute worm that doesn’t express a particularly strong point of view outside earthworms. I’m watching All of that asks a question: Who is this for, outside of being poisoned by end-of-life nostalgia?

Over the course of 27 years, I’ve been talking about a series of games with three installments (and some matte remasters) of that name, but only two of them are playable. Did we finally hit the famous bottom of the nostalgia barrel just because this hard-working manworm continued to dig further down the muddy loam below?

anyway. The new series is being developed by Michelle K. Parandy in collaboration with animator Mark Bodin Joey. Nothing is said about which network Interplay wants to reach.

