Battlefield 2042 is broken, but I’m still enjoying the tank

Earlier this week, Ethan correctly called Battlefield 2042 the wrong game at the wrong time. According to a similar article by Eurogamer, Battlefield 2042’s opening weekend was a disaster. User reviews for the game are in the bathroom. Imagine a mess. Last night I was logged in to the game all week and noticed it was exploding.

I’m not suggesting anything wrong with any of these parts, or people’s user reviews. The game has started very half-heartedly and is unacceptable to many longtime fans. In many respects, it’s as if everything was cobbled together for the judge, like a last-minute bake-off disaster. The changes made to the player class are confusing, the handling of infantry bullet sprays is awkward, and the technical issues of people playing on the Xbox console seem to be very silly.

I’m going to sound like a dislike here, but they lose my concern. First of all, I’m playing on a PC and it’s pretty much a problem. Maybe the Australian server is just a blessing. In the second play, weird texture pop-ins can occur, and even with V-sync turned on, weird screen tearing effects can occur, but these are annoying and do not interfere with trading. .. That’s basically my technical concern. In most cases, the game will look gorgeous and will launch smoothly.

Second, you can see that some game modes are out of game and others are starting over. However, I only play the Battlefield Big Conquest mode. In this mode, up to 128 players battle on a huge map. Anyway, this is all Ive played.

Now that’s where it gets weird. We recognize that many complaints about infantry are very important to the way the game is played, from the inability to visually identify the class to the concern that the bullet will not land where it is intended. But I don’t play such games.

I like tanks. I like to drive and shoot them. If I can’t drive a tank, I’m willing to sit in one anyway and use a machine gun, just as Ralph Wigams Im is helping Meme. I love Battlefield tanks, so I actually spend about 90% of the time I spend playing games, and the remaining 10% drive gun-equipped cars or small tanks designed to explode. I am. Aircraft instead of buildings.

I’m just not interested in any of the infantry’s. There are many other shooters that involve a man running around with a gun. For me, the overall appeal of Battlefield is that it’s bigger than that, with helicopters, hovercraft, fighters, and huge maps. Thank you for the infantry being there to blow up in my tank, but just like whales thank the flock of krill, scoop up every day without stopping thinking of their existence in other ways. increase.

And the tanks here are fun. Or, as many series veterans are calling them, they are overwhelmed. It doesn’t really matter whether you’re Russian or American. Both are fast, ugly, and can accommodate the other three for a squad-based Shenanigan. These three can use a variety of interesting free weapons, from robot shotguns to small rocket launchers. I think tanks are the best way to actually absorb the experience on the battlefield. This series is perfect when the entire screen explodes, choppers blow missiles at the ground, infantry scramble for covers, and trucks blow around you. The tank’s third-person view, visibility, speed, and degree of safety from these explosions often take you in front of battlefield storms, and I never scream holy shit! In a chain of chaotic events as often as when driving a tank.

Is this weird? Do I mean you look at the whole Smörgås board of what you can do with these games, settle down on just a few of them, and die in that role? Maybe! I’m not the most enthusiastic Battlefield player in the world. In fact, this is the first time we’ve spent so much time on one of the games at launch since Battlefield 4. And now, when I think about it, it probably depends on the military hardware offered. There’s something more whitish about blasting around the map with the latest vehicles faster than the last two games, especially the (relatively) squeaky armor of Battlefield 1.

Also, I really like these maps while I’m here and talking about my first impressions. Only a week has passed, so they haven’t learned their deepest secrets yet. I’m sure veterans are already complaining about things like lack of cover, see above. I drive a tank and don’t care. Each has its own gimmick. For example, a dock in Singapore with huge moving parts, a map of Egypt completely divided in the middle of arid deserts and lush grass, or another map with a huge storm in the middle. The game doesn’t come with a single-player campaign, but each tells a small part of the story about the future of dystopia. The only thing they all have in common is that they are all somehow affected by an imminent climate disaster, which makes them mysteriously depressed to play.

If you’re wondering why I’m writing all this, it’s not because I want to rub it or dismiss your criticism. I was fascinated by the disparity between many other people who are having a legitimately bad time in this game and my own enjoyment. Unlike everything else on the internet, this disagreement is not a subjective disagreement. My views and their views (and yours) can coexist here and everything is true. Because it’s a game like Battlefield. Despite its ups and downs, the series essentially provides us with in-game games. You’re playing as an infantry on a huge map without a cover, overwhelming the vehicle, but you’re having a bad time. I drive an overwhelming tank around a beautiful big playground. Because that’s what I like. Have a great time. All in the same game.

If the way you play Battlefield is broken or overwhelmed here, it’s definitely a problem. I don’t want to give the impression that Im somehow offhooks DICE and EA. This game requires some serious work, no matter how much Im enjoys it. But if you’re a weirdo like me who sees this huge game and plays only part of it, its tanks, jets, choppers, etc., despite all the bad news the game is currently receiving. I still have a good time. Depending on how weird you are.

