HR requires a tech startup evaluation strategy





The next wave of HR technology innovation will emerge in 2022, bringing opportunities and risks to HR leaders.

In 2021, both global spending and funding for HR technology surged significantly. SapientInsights reported in its latest HR Systems Survey that 2021 was a 57% increase in spending over last year. Global financing is even more astounding. According to WorkTechs’ Global VC Report, 2021’s annual total will be close to $ 17 billion, and December is usually a very active month for investment, still a few weeks away. From a perspective, in the year ending tomorrow, 2021 will see as much VC investment as the total for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Why do HR leaders need to care?

Much of this revenue and money goes directly to product innovation and development. The resulting product unknowingly attracts the attention of HR leaders. This surge in funding has fueled innovation that will emerge as a product for considering HR on an unprecedented scale throughout 2022. With a consistent increase in global HR technology funding, over 1,100 transactions have pushed startups and scale-ups into the market over the last four years. Meanwhile, continued spending on HR technology is funding the R & D and product development of legacy or more mature technology providers in this area.

HR needs some new technology to get the job done in the future.

The global COVID-19 pandemic and layoffs have accelerated all ongoing business transformations. HR is advancing with issues such as decentralized and hybrid work models, increased use of dispatched workers, team skills and skills, overall well-being, work-life balance, and DEI & B. But when we entered this pandemic, and even when navigating the first few quarters, the HR technology workforce challenges and future growth funding floods across all categories measured in 2021. No one could have predicted.

Survey: Help me find one that maintains HR at night?

HR leaders of companies of all sizes are looking forward to 2022 with change in mind. They are looking for new technologies to help them in implementing new programs and policies to address the impact of pandemics on the workforce and leading more promising future jobs. PwC reports that 74% of businesses plan to spend more on HR technology.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher.

Most employers struggle to hire, and reports also show that up to 40% of workers plan to change jobs, so there’s little room for error in choosing a new HR technology. Given that employee experience is becoming more and more dependent on what is offered digitally, HR leaders realize that technology decisions can lead to the success of the program, the success of the company. Probably.

If our experience through the COVID-19 pandemic taught us something, we would only see a quarter or a half before the next change. Progressive HR leaders are looking for innovative technology partners who can be more agile in their customer needs to help them navigate these changing priorities. Startups and scale-ups fit the bill there. We are all accustomed to HR tech stack startups. I love working with startups. Startups rely on their customers to advance their product requirements. Faced with that, we all want to feel like a big fish in a small pond when it comes to ensuring and supporting the functionality our team needs.

However, there are inherent risks to working with venture capital-backed companies. The rule of thumb for venture capital firms is that only 10% of their portfolio expects a successful investment. This does not mean that 90% will be out of business, but it could mean that earnings growth and lack of funds could be stagnant.

A new approach to adapting startups to the HR technology stack

As a business-to-business (B2B) HR technology purchaser, it is important to manage and assign an appetite for risk. HR has always relied on Treasury support to scrutinize the terms and conditions of technology providers. Still, it’s time to get them involved now to assess the financial feasibility of startups and the risks they pose and don’t present to your company.

It’s not just about choosing a well-funded startup. Startups with hundreds of millions of dollars in venture capital and a valuation of $ 1 billion can be at risk of working together if their revenue execution rate is too low and their cost burn rate is too high. At the same time, startups and scale-ups that raise smarter funds and manage revenue growth and costs more wisely may demonstrate long-term viability as a technology partner.

You can look at the HR technology stack like an investment portfolio and take risks calculated based on your needs. More conservative in the core payroll and benefits space, investing in scale-ups like Irelands Immedis to manage global payroll and analytics, and linking Compa’s payroll strategy to recruiter deal desks. You may tend to take a positive position. Or, for hiring where trends change incredibly rapidly, you can achieve innovative scale-ups such as Greenhouse Software running a core hiring workflow or Paradox.ai attracting candidates with a conversational interface. increase. At the same time, you can invest in start-ups such as Canaries and Handshakes to increase the diversity of candidates and invest in Talmetrics to align your human analysis with Human Capital’s future SEC reporting requirements.

Another opportunity to mitigate risk is to minimize the breadth of implementation. Finding a company’s department, region, or occupation to implement a pilot or beta program that does not disrupt the core process can reduce risk for companies working on innovative technology and employee experience. For some more conservative companies, this may be the only way to get an early stage startup through a procurement gauntlet. This approach may inform the requirements of the remaining implementation or larger project.

Whatever the level of comfort in your work with start-ups, you need new HR technology products and platforms to deliver future jobs that meet your employees’ expectations, along with new and innovative HR programs. My role as a market analyst is defined by linking current events and trends in the workforce, workplace, and HR to the innovations that emerge from the global HR technology ecosystem.

George La Rocque, founder and chief analyst at WorkTech (1worktech.com), has over 25 years of experience in the HR technology industry. He is an HR leader, turning from a technical executive to a market analyst and advisor, focusing on users and developers of HR and human resources technology. George leads a WorkTech study, reporting on workforce trends and investment in HR tech VCs. He is also a founding partner of Impact WorkTech Accelerator, launching the next generation of innovative global work and HR technology. Listen to George La Rocque speaking at the Virtual HR Technology Conference & Expo in March.

