Play-to-Win and Persistent Innovation: From KrisGopalakrishnan to ILC Members





In the final edition of the ETILC-HSBC Breakfast Series, in collaboration with HSBC India, ILC members will work with global business and technology ideological leaders Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axiller Ventures, and co-founders. I got together. The session revolved around assessing the current position of India’s startup-led economic innovation and exploring strategies to enhance the growth of India Inc’s larger industry.

India’s facilitating demographic fusion, growing entrepreneurial culture, and rapid digitization are the foreground of India’s potential to become a leader in the global economy. As of 2021, there are a total of 57 unicorn status startups in India.

“With the rise of IPOs, especially the rise of Indian start-ups, the world’s attention is focused on our new era of technology, innovation and destruction.”

— Desican, HSBC-Wells Director

In the first half of 2021, Indian start-ups were able to raise $ 12.1 billion. In addition, the advent of B2B services has significantly reduced the variability of information when compared to SMEs. Today, with increased access to our customer, IT vendor, and supplier networks, we are helping start-ups diversify and expand nationwide. Reinventing the innovative capabilities of position and cultural ethos cannot be nurtured alone. Creativity extends beyond the individual’s perspective to greater contemporary culture and thinking. With the rapid development of the global economy, Indian companies and leaders need constant reforms across all industries and sectors, focusing on future growth. We are urgently expanding knowledge creation, talent and resource acquisition, regulatory policy frameworks, business ease, and financing, while at the same time shifting to a more open and dynamic entrepreneurial model for the old economy. We need to promote socio-economic acceptance. In addition, risk-taking and experimentation are essential to building a disruptive and innovative economy.

“Risk is inevitable. What matters is the ability and readiness to manage risk. Failure is unpredictable, but careful risk-taking can be practiced.”

— Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures, Co-founder of Infosys

The startup sector inherently has strong filtering and excellent risk mitigation associated with assessing them based on funding, consumer base, and overall productivity. There is an urgent need to allocate assets and wealth to startups. In particular, startups promise higher returns. Startups need to set goals and expectations for all stakeholders, incorporating increased risk and experimentation. Stakeholders, investors, and large corporations need to accelerate this transition through collaboration with startups, support them with funding and capabilities, and be ready to accept failure as an integral part of their success. This disruption is essential to maintaining the economy and its relevance.

Appealing to the Venture Capitalist Community Startups either employ profit recycling and internal redirection or use financing through external investors as a means of transforming and expanding their business. The latter, or participation in ecosystems, is essential for innovation. It is important for VCs to guide startups at various stages of development. From seeding to scaling up. Collaboration between ecosystem players and leveraging them to facilitate different startups is critical to the process of value creation and skill development.

“The founder does not have to be the owner of the organization forever. Leaders need to build trust in passing the organization to the next generation.”

— Embassy Services, MD & CEO, Pradeep Lara

In addition, VCs can also support the basic and long-term development of startups by helping to establish a high quality IPO, apart from investing. For an entrepreneurial setup, the investment and outcome equations are not linear or incremental. Instead, the nature of the change is exponential and destructive. In addition to internal accruals and equity financing, investors and founders also need to reassess the nature and definition of ownership. In addition to this, Indian start-ups have already begun to witness an increase in early-stage investment and total seed capital. In the first half of 2021, there were over US $ 11 billion in investments and 600 transactions in the startup sector.

Hardware Sector Innovation Still hoping for investment and modernization, the Indian hardware sector is already the same through the introduction of platform creation for deformable vehicles, integration of robotics to optimize accuracy, etc. I’m starting to improve that. It has accelerated significantly and the local expansion of the factory is already underway.

“Covid has reinvented the biz model and the criteria for measuring progress. Consumer value is at the heart of retail.”

— M Jagannivasan, President, Duroflex

Currently, the need for time is the integration of software and hardware, improved job creation in the service sector, and the amplification of sector multipliers by enabling technology. India is one of the largest consumer markets in the world. This is beneficial in terms of market power. We need to broaden our horizons beyond domestic consumption and expand exports.This requires a tariff structure upgrade

Redefining innovation When it comes to assessing and adding value, resilience is paramount. Business cycles are declining and flowing, but resilience and the ability to counter recessions are important. Customer acquisition strategies, technological assimilation, and improved customer experience all equally constitute an overall approach to innovation.

Previously any product is no longer optional. Assimilation of technology into operational business models is only part of economic development.

“Because consumption is coming from the home, we need to reinvent the experience. This opens up new possibilities.”

— TheDataTeam, Founder and CEO, Rangarajan Vasudevan

Startup Culture and Transparency When talking about the correlation between risk and entrepreneurship, the risk factor can be extended to customer perception. Consumers of emerging technologies and businesses are becoming more and more pilot customers, and are therefore more aware and embracing failures with each new release. An integral part of a startup’s functioning is the essential transparency of perceived risk to both stakeholders and consumers.

When it comes to mitigating the hurdles of how to respond to challenges, the Indian ecosystem needs to evolve altogether to impact the ease of change. A pre-established business and higher education community needs to participate in this discourse to encourage a positive attitude towards startups. We need to scale up to more innovative companies, expand our collaborative research facilities, evolve our academic culture, and accelerate our investment.

“In India, innovation stems primarily from the need to solve problems, which sustains curiosity and turmoil.”

— NIIT, Executive Director and CEO, Sapnesh Lalla

We need to explore further in the fields of telecomputing, brain science and aging. India needs to go beyond traditional thinking and adopt serial entrepreneurship. Opportunity and funding inequality is widespread in India at various levels. Access issues need to be addressed and resolved by applying technology. In addition, there is a need to increase interaction between industry and students through university-based incubators that lead to the commercialization of research. Practical entrepreneurship needs to be integrated into business-related courses.

“There is clearly a digital divide in Tier 1 cities and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and there is a shortage of qualified employees.”

— Alok Bansal, MD, Visionet Systems

According to a report from the IBM Institute for Business Value, government encouragement of the startup ecosystem is as important as individual promotions. Recently, the Government of India has launched the “Amrit Grand Challenge Program” to select 75 startup innovations in the areas of telemedicine and digital health. By 2025, the value of India’s biotechnology sector is projected to grow to US $ 150 billion. In addition, by simplifying regulation and taxation and promoting global connectivity, governments can help new businesses connect with more investors.

Future outlook

“In 30 years, we have moved from a service economy to a product-centric economy. Pvt investment in infrastructure will accelerate this growth.”

— Sridhar Dharmarajan, Executive VP & MD, Hexagon | MSC Software

India is already rapidly working on application design and the DEPA architecture, which democratizes and exposes access to data. With the recent introduction of UPI, digital payments can now be used in sections across the country. There is a great need to create more talent and open data by creating hubs for researchers, engineers, application designers, etc.

“As the Indian ecosystem builds on blockchain, robotics and AI, the consumer technology and fintech business areas will see great opportunities.”

— IvyCap Ventures, Founder, Vikram Gupta

