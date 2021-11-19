State Attorney General launches investigation into the impact of meta-owned Instagram on children





By continuing to serve and promote Instagram, the Attorney General will investigate whether Meta violates consumer protection laws and “endangers the public,” despite knowing the potential harm. I am saying. The states involved include California, Florida, Kentucky, and Vermont.

“Facebook (now Meta) fails to protect young people on the platform and instead ignores or even doubles known operations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health. “We will exploit children for the benefit,” said Maura Healey, Massachusetts Prosecutor General, who co-leads the investigation, in a statement. She added that the coalition wants to “found the company’s involvement with young users, identify illegal practices, and end these abuses forever.”

In a statement, Meta (FB) spokesman Andy Stone said the Attorney General’s allegations were false and “showed a deep misunderstanding of the facts.” He also said the company plans to launch features that help teens regulate Instagram use, such as the “Take a Break” reminder announced in October during scrutiny. ..

“The challenge of protecting young people online impacts the industry as a whole, but we have been leading the industry by fighting bullying and helping people suffering from suicidal ideation, self-harm and eating disorders. “It was,” the statement said. “We continue to develop parental oversight and are looking for ways to provide teens with a more age-appropriate experience by default.”

This investigation is the latest escalation of regulatory pressure on Meta related to findings from leaked internal documents, becoming known as Facebook Papers. Earlier this week, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he misunderstood the public about the harm that the company’s algorithms and apps could do to users, causing losses to shareholders when they became apparent. , Filed a lawsuit against the company. (Meta says the proceedings have no merit.) Senator Richard Blumenthal also asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about the impact Instagram has on children. The Wall Street Journal first reported in September that its own documentation and research showed potential harm to young people from the app, and Facebook says Instagram is “toxic” to teenage girls. Said he knew. In one of 2019’s internal reports on the effects of Instagram on mental health, quoted by the journal and reviewed by CNN Business, company researchers said, “One in three teenage girls has a body image problem. It’s getting worse. ” Meta also boosted the Journal’s report, saying the app is doing better than harm. Following the journal’s report, the Senate Subcommittee called for a hearing with Facebook’s Head of Global Safety Antigoon Davis, and lawmakers burned her about Instagram’s impact on children. “We’re looking for ways to publish more research,” Davis said, suggesting that the company may draw another picture of the platform. Hogen also testified to lawmakers that the Meta platform “hurts children, causes divisions, and undermines our democracy.”

In a dropout from the journal report, the company announced that it would suspend plans to develop a version of Instagram designed for children in late September.

“We support the need to develop this experience, but we decided to suspend this project,” Instagram director Adam Mosseri wrote in a blog post at the time. “This gives young teens online today time to work with parents, experts, policy makers and regulators to listen to their concerns and show the value and importance of this project. increase.”

