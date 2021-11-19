Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Waste of Definitive Review





There is a strong claim that Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and San Andreas are the three most influential games of the 21st century. You can see their DNA floating around almost every open world title created since then. Most people who create cutscenes in the engine are responsible for rock stars going to Hollywood entirely early on. There are entire generations where the only exposure to different genres of music comes from the soundtracks of these three games. Not surprisingly, some of them are older than others, but in the early and mid-2000s, these games broke serious ground.

Of course, these are all confirmed facts at this point. But it’s worth writing down everything again, so how completely embarrassed it is that Rockstar has completely confused GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas as well as these so-called definitive editions. It’s clear enough. For some reason, the studio, which took great care to make sure that the poop leaving the back of the horse was lovingly rendered like a cowboy’s sick and greasy face, is its most iconic. Approved a remaster of its name to turn a typical game into shovelware in the app store.

That is not an exaggeration either. Having played almost every major version of these games in some way over the years, it’s clear that these remasters are built on the bones of the already deformed mobile port of each game. is. They were weak, but there were certain things that could be forgiven only by the nature of the platform. Rampant bugs, animation removal, frame rate instability? These are the prices you pay for portability. These excuses are spooky disappearing in the Definitive Editions, which take advantage of all the horsepower of today’s generation consoles and PCs. Today, all mobile port issues have been expanded to 4K resolution. Now, neglect feels like a feature, not a bug.

It’s worth pointing out that all three games have some welcome quality of life improvements. Load times have virtually disappeared, and a large map has finally been added to the GTA III menu. All three games get checkpoints as well as auto-save, so you can retry failed missions without going to the hospital. The GTA V weapon wheel has been ported to all three games, along with its control scheme, which is probably the biggest blessing here. The original PS2 / Xbox versions of these games are all pretty strict with respect to current standards, and even the original PC ports, which are otherwise good, the controller mapping feels graceful no matter how many times you tinker. There was a problem. Bringing the game to the latest standards makes it much easier to get involved and work quickly. Whether decisive or not, even if these releases simply featured these small improvements and 4K resolution improvements, they still come across as outdated, but recognizable and nearly faithful to the original experience. is. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Like most remasters, Rockstar has updated its visuals with the latest tools via the developer Grove Street Games. On paper, Rockstar did everything right. Resolutions have been raised to 4K, jaggies have been smoothed, characters and NPCs have been given new or updated face models, dynamic lighting systems have been added, leaves have been completely reworked, and better reflections have been introduced. rice field. These are all positive-on paper. But at practice, it’s essentially a chainsaw-based plastic surgery. All of these improvements were thrown into these games at the expense of destroying the original mood, the humanity of these characters, or the personality of the metropolis in which they live. These remasters are short-term intensive courses on the importance of art direction.

The biggest disadvantage of the trilogy is related to the character’s face. To be fair, when it comes to expressive and photorealistic faces, none of the previous versions of the game was exactly The Last of Us, but even at low PS2, it was a face with a character. Tommy Vercetti’s gist is sent to Vice City as a retrofit as a middle-aged former scammer, and the longer he spends there, the more frustration he can feel on his face. It’s a face with a shadow of 5 o’clock and very new yoke eyebrows, suitable for Ray Liotta’s still incredible voice performance. The definitive version of Tommy Vercetti is a glass-eyed cartoon, a featureless face with a pompadour, and a plain Fortnite character. The same is true for GTA III’s new spooky fetal-faced Claude. The San Andreas CJ is the best fare, but on average it’s the first body like Slender Man. From Saturday morning cartoon caricatures like Tempenny officers and riders (Eazy-E lying in the grave somewhere), it’s now an unpleasantly rugged big smoke and featureless amorphous like Kendall. It also applies to the rest of the NPCs, down to the horror of. For some reason, these are characters intended to carry hours of story, and their only salvation blessing is that the lighting system is implemented very unplanned. Brighten the black letters appropriately so that the face is clearly visible.

Most environmental improvements follow the same spirit as the implemented features, but are not thoughtful. Each game has some pretty impressive parts, such as the interior of Diaz’s mansion, the Ken Rosenberg office, GTA III’s Bedford Point, and the San Andreas Forest, but with the addition of graphical horsepower. At the freedom of the game, the new visuals fail to be exciting. Still, everything feels like wide, flat polygons, overlaid with high-resolution assets. Some of these Definitive Editions are actually missing compared to previous versions. The original Xbox port has been revived, so it doesn’t look like everyone has a huge immovable donut. The old PC port provided players with their own personal stereo for bumping their songs via the in-game radio. The original port also had a cooperative rampage mode. None of these jumped, along with about 40 songs from the radio station, and all of it would have been welcomed here. Next, there are “enhancements” that obviously make the game worse. Almost all text that is not associated with the user interface (signs, storefront windows, road signs, etc.) seems to have been rendered by AI without human input. As a result, stylized text from the original versions of these games is more likely to be a completely different, laughingly simplified font, as well as random and distracting misspellings and orientations. .. My favorite example is the gate leading to GTA III’s Chinatown. Although it appears blurry but clearly stylized cursive on the PS2, the AI ​​responsible for reinterpreting the landscape is back as lowercase Comic Sans.

Rain in particular is not rendered with subtle or natural progression, or opacity. Also, if you randomly switch it on and off and go down in such a violent torrent, you’re actually virtually unable to play the game until it’s stopped. On the contrary, the haze and fog that made driving San Andreas at night such a cool and eerie experience have been completely removed.

gallery

Top icing is a game full of good old bugs. Some of these, to be fair, existed in the original game-characters that could break through walls or get caught in random objects at the physics moments of a wacky vehicle-but It’s not at your own expense to wonder why you didn’t have the opportunity. ”If you’re aiming for“ decisive ”, it’s taken to fix them. However, some of the bugs are brand new and exclusive to these versions. For example, a disappearing car, an empty or unfinished part of the map, a cop who doesn’t react to a car hit, or a mini-game rendered because it’s completely broken. The fact that the game is built on a simplified touchscreen dependent mobile version Can’t you play these Definitive Editions? Unless it’s raining, it’s not. All three games still have benefits. Even GTA III, which has become more and more relic over time, has become an interesting missing link between the top-down turmoil of the original game and the enormous immoral crime drama that followed. Vice City is still the perfect fusion of Miami Vice and Scarface, and you don’t have to look far beyond a real Scarface game to see how difficult it is to harmonize these elements. San Andreas is still the best game and arguably the best game in the series. There are signs of how much control over a character’s physical development can be, and how much explosive turmoil can occur, but even these wide strokes not only portray the life of a black man, but the whole thing. As one of the few games. In the end, the protagonist was placed in an unexplored territory that was too bougie for the poor and too food to be with the rich. Casual misogyny and homosexual aversion are scattered throughout, but haven’t changed here, but perhaps these games are older than gameplay.

The more important question is whether these definitive editions are the ideal way to experience the trilogy, which is a reverberating “hell”. No matter what the boastful feature list looks like, there are few creative decisions implemented on these ports, and it’s better than the other versions released over the years. It’s hard to think of the games that this trilogy inspires (Mafia, Saints Row, Yakuza, Sleeping Dog, etc.) and how well each of these series is preserved and updated. The fact that the open-world criminal saga the Godfather is very thoroughly categorized in that regard is annoying enough to rampage fans. Thankfully, it’s raining outside.

