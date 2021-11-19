Google Pay releases new voice features and more





Google Pay will add the ability for users to enter their account number, initiate payments using voice, split invoices within a group, and easily build an online storefront for sellers. Business Standard reported on Thursday (November 18th).

Google Pay has fulfilled its mission of simplifying money. In general, Ambarish Kenghe, vice president of product management at Google Pay, whether it’s a bank or a partner, told PTI: Quoted in the report.

Kenghe added that the number of sellers currently using Google Pay for Business has reached 10 million and continues to grow. Google Pay launches MyShop, allowing sellers to add images, descriptions, and prices to easily create a storefront and share links. According to the report, social media.

Google Pay, a digital wallet platform, expanded its access in September, including more than 80 banks in Switzerland and financial institutions (FIs) in Australia, Bulgaria, Chile, Greece, Italy, Romania, Singapore and Ukraine.

Read more: Google Pay enhances mobile payment system with new banks

Google Pay users in Singapore can not only increase the number of FIs that can use their mobile payment system, but also send and receive payments to and from other users. Until recently, this feature was only available to Google Pay users in the United States and India.

In addition to more banks including access to Google Pay, cryptocurrency service provider BitPay in August, US BitPay prepaid Mastercard holders added the card to Google Wallet, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies If you have an Android device that uses the app, online, and Google Pay.

Details: BitPay Adds Google Pay to Wallet App

