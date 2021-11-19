Innovation and inspiration will be central to the 2021 Technology Impact Awards





Sold out and held directly at Science World, TIAs Gala celebrated many innovators leading the powerful pandemic recovery in British Columbia.

Vancouver, British Columbia, November 19, 2021 / CNW /-Technology Impact Awards (TIA) celebrated its 28th year with no reason to celebrate more than last night.

Jill Tipping-BC Tech Association (CNW Group / BC Tech Association)

For one thing, TIA’s Gala returned to face-to-face and at the same time broadcast the event live to the tech community. It was really a comeback of the era, as the event attracted the best attendees ever. Jill Tipping, co-sponsor of the TIA and president and CEO of the BC Tech Association (BC Tech), said: ).

BC Tech has also brought together many community partners to bring the event to fruition, including Potluck Catering, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and Science World. Tracy Lady’s, CEO of Science World, said:

Innovation and inspiration are the two themes of TIA in 2021, and 44 TIA finalists from 11 categories were commended throughout the evening celebration. “Despite the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BC technical community has continued to find solutions and turn failures into opportunities,” said TIA co-host, Human Connection Expert and Every. Riaz Meghji, author of Conversation Counts, said. “Last year, we showed that BC’s technology department faced challenges and became more powerful when faced with obstacles.”

During the show, BC Tech also partnered with Vancity to announce the new “Gamechanger Climate Solutions” award for 2022 TIA. The prestigious Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Hayman, led the announcement. “The Technology Impact Awards are a great opportunity to highlight innovations in British Columbia’s technology department that help solve problems and create new opportunities for people and businesses across the state,” said Minister Heyman. “Finding technical solutions to the climate crisis is becoming the focus of businesses and governments around the world.”

The story continues

The stage was set for an unforgettable night and the 11 TIA winners weren’t disappointed:

Technology Innovation Awards Excellence Finalists: Canexia Health, Dapper Labs, FORM & TraceSafeWinner: Dapper Labs

COMPANY OF THE YEAR STARTUP AWARDFinalists: ehsAI, Ideon, Live It Earth & Matidor Winners: Matidor

Technology Adoption Awards Excellence: Advanced Intelligent Systems, Boost.ai, HSBC Canada, Limage Media Group Winners: Advanced Intelligent Systems

Finalists of the Technology and Culture Award of the Year: Freightera, Klue, Lumen5 & RivalWinner: Klue

SPIRIT OF BC TECH RESILIENCE AWARDFinalists: Copperleaf, PressReader, Seaspan Shipyards, Thrive Health & Traction on DemandWinner: Traction on Demand

COMPANY OF THE YEAR GROWTH AWARDFinalists: Acuva, Launchpad, PrecisionOS & RiipenWinner: Launchpad

COMPANY OF THE YEAR EXPORT AWARDFinalists: Boost.ai, GeoComply Solutions, Invinity Energy Systems & LMI Technologies Winners: LMI Technologies

COMPANY OF THE YEAR SCALE AWARDFinalists: Canalist, East Side Games, Jane Software & Thinkific Winners: Thinkific

GAMECHANGER-DIVERSITY & INCLUSION AWARDFinalists: Broadband TV, Clio, East Side Games & STEMCELL Technologies Winners: Broadband TV

Person of the Year Award Finalists: Dr. Karl Hansen, Laurie Schultz, Hamed Shabazi Winners: Laurie Schultz

COMPANY OF THE YEAR ANCHOR AWARDFinalists: AbCellera, Absolute Software, Cymax Group & WELL HealthWinner: AbCellera

The TIA Gala also honored partners and sponsors who made the award possible each year. “This is BCTech’s biggest funding event of the year and is essential to support the programs and activities we offer here to support the growth and expansion of technology companies,” said Tipping.

2021 TIA sponsors include platinum sponsors CIBC and Telus, gold sponsors Amazon and Finning Digital, as well as award sponsors Absolute, Accenture, Clio, Deloitte, Export Development Canada, MDA, Microsoft, Osler, PwC and SAP & Science World. included. Silver sponsors Canaccord, Generac & Motion Metrics, Bronze sponsors Hudson Pacific, KPMG, Low Tide Properties & Vancity. Media partners BCBusiness, betakit, Business in Vancouver, DailyHive, Switchboard Public Relations, techcouver, Vancouver Tech Journal, Inventa & Pro Show.

As part of the 2021 TIA, BCTech proudly announced the recipients of the TIA scholarship in August.

About BC Tech Association

BC Tech is British Columbia’s largest member-led technology non-profit organization dedicated to transforming startups into scale-ups. Our work accelerates growth by helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, acquire new customers and access capital. Technology is an important industry for BC’s future and is building resilience in all areas. Today, all companies are technology companies. For more information, please visit wearebctech.com.

Media contacts:

Kathleen Reed T: 604-724-1242E: [email protected]

2021 Technology Impact Award (CNW Group / BC Tech Association)

Source BC Technology Association

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: http: //www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/19/c6542.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/innovation-inspiration-centre-stage-2021-140000814.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos