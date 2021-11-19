Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Review: MagSafe and Apple Watch Quick Charger





The newly announced Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 is so far the only multi-device charger that offers fast-charging wireless capabilities for both iPhone and Apple Watch. This is what we thought of.

Apple and Belkin are closely related. Perhaps Apple appreciates the typical high-quality accessories that Belkin manufactures. Alternatively, Belkin’s parent company Foxconn may produce most of Apple’s products in its own factory.

Anyway, Belkin may win the competition and release a product that contains components that are not available to others. As an example, Belkin was the first (and still the only) release of an official MagSafe device outside of Apple.

Second, Belkin will release the only third-party device that supports fast charging on the Apple Watch Series 7. This is the third MagSafe charger to date, and other accessory companies make simple magnetic Qi chargers.

Design and construction

Belkin’s first MagSafe charger was clearly different from what you’re seeing here. Although the names are the same.

Belkin Boost Charge 3-in-1 Desk

The original BoostChargePro 3-in-1 looked like a “T” -shaped charging stand with a perch to hold the iPhone vertically via MagSafe on the left and an Apple Watch on the right. You can place a set of AirPods under the user.

Then there was the Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 with the only elevated MagSafe charger on top of the Qi pad for AirPods.

This new Boost Charge 3-in-1 is a flat charging pad with 3 different sections for charging all your devices. There’s one place to have a magnetic MagSafe pack, a central Qi charger for AirPods, and a new fast-charging Apple Watch pack.

Belkin Boost Charge 3-in-1 charges 3 devices at once

The body is made of molded plastic, the appearance is soft touch, it is very sturdy and luxurious. With square corners, it also functions as a more modern dock. Despite being made of plastic, it’s fairly heavy and probably weighted to provide even more luxury.

There is a recess running through the span of the charger, leaving a slightly raised edge around the entire device. There is a metal ring around the MagSafe pack, which is slightly higher. This is important because the large camera bumps on the latest iPhones require additional clearance.

On the other side is the Apple Watch Charging Pack. It also has a white-faced metal body. It is hinged so you can rotate it from flat to vertical as you like. When placed on the bedside at startup, the watch can rest in nightstand mode.

A single cable powers the entire unit that is inserted underneath the device. Like other Boost Charge Pro devices, the cable is a barrel connector, but with a 90 degree head hidden under the edge of the device.

Charging speed

Place AirPods 3 on Belkin Boost Charge 3-in-1

Due to the limited charging speed of AirPods, the upper limit of the central Qi charger designed to power on AirPods is 5W.

As mentioned at the beginning, it features a new fast-charging Apple Watch pack that can charge the Apple Watch Series 7 33% faster than a standard charger.

Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1 Apple Watch Pack Adjustable

If you have an Apple Watch Series 7, this allows you to charge your watch up to 80% in just 45 minutes and 8 hours of sleep tracking on an 8 minute charge.

By using your own Apple Watch Series 7, you’ve become accustomed to the faster charging provided by the bundled pack. Our other chargers now feel frustratingly slow. Now you finally have another option to quickly charge your Apple Watch.

Place iPhone 13 Pro on Belkin Boost Charge 3-in-1

The MagSafe charger is also MFi certified, so you can quickly charge your iPhone wirelessly. The iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 can charge up to 15W, but the Qi charger can only charge 7.5W.

Need to buy Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1?

It’s undeniable that Belkin has created a multi-device charger designed to fit Apple’s gear perfectly. On top of that, no other charger is available at Apple or elsewhere. There are plenty of three-device chargers, but they’re just Qi chargers, and no one has a faster charging pack for the Apple Watch.

Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1

At the same time, it certainly carries a little more premium than the slow charging model. You can find the unnamed Amazon brand 3-in-1 for as low as $ 40, which is a huge leap forward in premium builds and speedups. Charging is something you do every day, but I think it’s worth it to us.

If you’re pairing a MagSafe-enabled iPhone with the latest generation Apple Watch, this is the fastest charger you’ll find.

MFi Certified Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charge 15W MagSafe Charging Full Power Charges 3 Devices At A Time Only Available For This Type of Device Only Power Cables Hide Neat Under Premium Fit and Finish Metal Accent Watch Pack with Dual Orientation Works

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Where to buy

