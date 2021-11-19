Google Pixel 6 is a modern Nexus 5





The Google Nexus 5 was my first real introduction to the real world of smartphone modding, and maybe it was also for you. With an easy-to-unlock boot loader, a selectable set of custom ROMs, and a lively community of like-minded smartphone enthusiasts, this phone has become my gateway to the XDA-Developers forum. I’ve worked on devices like the HTC Desire C and Vodafone Smart in the past, but the Nexus 5 was different. Nexus 5 was special.

At the time, I had to make a choice — Block’s sly new kid, OnePlus One, or Nexus 5. I admit I tried to jump on the OnePlus hype train, but the invitation system made it impossible for me to get it. Instead, I chose the Nexus 5. This was one of the best tech purchases I’ve ever made.

The Nexus 5 was manufactured by LG (and had many similarities to the LG G2) and featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800, 2GB of RAM, a 4.95-inch 1080p IPS LCD, and up to 32GB of internal storage. This phone was one of the best plain devices on the market at the time, thanks to its non-expanding software and low relative price. It’s certainly not without its drawbacks, and its camera and battery life were both terribly poor compared to its competitors.

How Google Pixel 6 Pro Learned From The Last Great Nexus

The Nexus 5 was built on the foundation set by the Nexus 4 and was a huge hit among the enthusiastic community. Towards the end of the Nexus 5 lifecycle, it became clear that Google was starting to sell phones to consumers rather than developers. That’s the problem with the Nexus series. Initially, it was aimed at developers, not consumers. They weren’t available at the carrier’s store and could only be purchased online from Google’s store.

However, the Nexus 5 may have triggered Google’s journey on the Pixel. On this particular smartphone, Google has launched the HDR + algorithm exclusively for Nexus. Google began repeating this algorithm from generation to generation, and the smartness of the company’s cameras culminated in what became known as Google Cameras. The foundation of the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera I’m using today started humbly with the Nexus 5 and has improved over the years.

At the time, the Nexus 5 was known for its near-inventory Android experience. This is because it was very close to AOSP and was aimed at developers. The developers didn’t want all the extra prosperity that the OEM added. Something like Samsung’s TouchWiz was something developers wanted to avoid. These were the reasons why some consumers (like me) chose to buy Nexus devices instead of other products as Google moved towards offering more consumer-centric devices. Core values ​​have been carefully considered. The Pixel smartphone certainly looks pretty close to inventory, but it has a lot of additional features that AOSP doesn’t have.

In fact, with each major update of the Android platform, there is a debate about whether some features are Pixel-only. Google usually doesn’t identify which features are Pixel-only, and the device owner needs to see if the feature appears to be omitted on another Android 12 device instead of the Pixel. The only recent exception I can think of is the introduction of “recent URL sharing” on Android 12. This is identified by Google as a Pixel-only feature in the Android developer documentation. Google hasn’t named the Android flavor yet. We have chosen to happily take advantage of the ignorance between “Android” and “Google’s Android”. Google’s Android is certainly not AOSP at this stage.

Aside from that, the Pixel smartphone is still the closest thing to that old Nexus experience, and comparing the Nexus to the Pixel 6 Pro shows how much it has changed for Google over the years. The Pixel 6 Pro has a square design with glass front and back to provide a bezel-less experience. In contrast, the top and bottom of the Nexus 5 are rounded and have a large bezel, which couldn’t be put off when it was released. The design of the Nexus 5 is very old.

The Nexus 5 was strangely a crucial moment for Google’s smartphone business. At the time of launch, there were doubts about the Nexus lineup and its feasibility, and it is said that the Nexus 4 sold less than 400,000 units in the first three months. After the Nexus 6, followed by the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, were launched as successors to the Nexus 5, the company culled the Nexus line and announced the original Pixel smartphone in 2016.

Comparing the Nexus 5 with the latest Pixel is a strange experience. The Pixel Launcher is clearly an evolution of the Nexus launcher, and the Google Camera app has clearly grown over the years. Around this time, Google began exchanging AOSP versions of apps such as Dialer and Messages with its own apps from Google Dialer and Hangouts.

There are several reasons why I call this the last great Nexus, but it’s entertaining to discuss whether the Nexus 6P was the best Nexus. For the Nexus 6, it was too big and almost double the price of the Nexus 5. The Nexus 6P suffered from hardware issues, and both Google and Huawei had to pay payment fees.

Impact of iPhone

The iPhone is in its own position when it comes to its development process, and Apple tends to set many trends for next year with each release. However, Pixel smartphones can still enjoy the same uniqueness.

Apple controls chipsets, software, and hardware, effectively coordinating and designing smartphones and operating systems. Nexus series smartphones work in the same way, but there is a warning that chipsets are usually manufactured and sold by Qualcomm. The software was clearly made by Google, and the hardware was also chosen by Google, but manufactured by a partner. The Nexus smartphones, especially at the time, were the only way to achieve a “true” Android experience when compared to those offered by other manufacturers at the time.

Today, this statement is even more applicable to the Pixel series, and Google has doubled its philosophy. With the advent of Google Tensor, the Pixel series is one step closer to becoming an iPhone rival. Google is no longer at Qualcomm’s request, but instead seems to be working with Samsung not only on Google Tensor, but also on potential successors. Obviously there are many issues with Tensor, but improvements may be seen in future Google Silicones.

Custom ROM status

The Nexus 5 was a boon to custom ROMs and was a true introduction to smartphone modding. The forum was filled with active custom kernels, ROMs, and other changes. Things are certainly slowing down, but there is an unofficial build of LineageOS 17 on the forums. This means that users can get Android 11 very easily. The Nexus 5 is as open as possible, and many users have paid for it when they buy a modified smartphone.

Is there a true successor to the Nexus series? The closest thing I can think of is OnePlus. It’s no longer a favorite of enthusiasts, but it’s the most open device on the market and easily available. You can purchase OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, unlock the bootloader, and choose from the many ROMs in the forum to install as needed. Not many devices allow that level of access or simplicity.

Need another nexus?

I don’t know if another Nexus is really needed, as it seems to serve that purpose. It’s a developer device and provided the most “pure” Android experience in how the system works, but Pixels still provides it in most cases. Thanks to something like a compatibility definition document and other requirements that Google imposes on Android partners, it’s no longer the Archetypal Old West.

That said, some developers may feel they’re missing out on a pure Android experience. The best available today are general purpose system images, but these are incredibly minimal and not very stable on some devices. If you’re looking for a development device, the Pixel 6, the spiritual successor to the Nexus line, is probably the best you can get.

The Pixel 6 features Google’s new Tensor chip, modern design, and flagship camera. The Pixel 6 Pro is a bigger sibling that comes with Google’s new Tensor chip, modern design, and additional telephoto camera.

