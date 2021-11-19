Google Cloud sales reps are worried about losing bonuses





Google Cloud sales reps are worried that they may not receive 25% of the commission, sources said. Many salespeople were unable to reach their goals due to sluggish sales due to the pandemic. There is growing concern that poorly performing companies may be fired from cloud units, sources say.

Google Cloud has been weeping hiring over the last few years, inviting the salespeople needed to meet CEO Thomas Kurian’s goal of establishing the search giant as a cloud superpower.

Currently, four current and former employees of Google’s cloud division told Insider that many of these sales reps are increasingly worried and dissatisfied with the new compensation structure implemented earlier this year. I am. According to them, this structure means that they are unlikely to be eligible to receive 25% of the annual bonus, which makes up the majority of salary packages.

Some employees fear that the situation is a precursor to layoffs. One of the current employees suggests that some of the cloud departments may be planning to weed out poor performers on the sales team.

“I think salespeople are complaining right now. Many salespeople are used to earning hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses,” says another current employee.

An employee who spoke to Insider said the pandemic was at least partially responsible, and Google Cloud sales staff attended direct meetings that could achieve or break sales to large customers. Making things difficult.

Some sales reps believe that Google Cloud’s compensation plans don’t take into account how slow the sales process has been, and now feel that they can be unfairly punished. ..

As part of that, Google Cloud states that the sales team’s compensation plan is “configured to be competitive in the market.”

A Google Cloud spokeswoman said, “We maintain high standards and hire talented people to provide the best experience for our customers.”

The source of this issue dates back to 2019. At this point, Google Cloud will lower the base salary of sales reps, refocusing on performance-based bonuses, a common tactic in companies such as SAP and Oracle, and closing large deals for sales reps. I worked on it. Insiders reported earlier. An employee at Google Cloud currently estimates that commissions make up 60% of most salespeople’s annual salary.

The Google Cloud compensation plan was updated earlier this year to reflect changes in priorities as we move forward toward profitability. Today, 25% of salesperson bonuses are related to successful acquisition of new, or “greenfield” clients, three sources say.

However, according to insiders, Google Cloud leadership will consider what it takes to secure this chunk of bonuses, how to evaluate new targets, or how the pandemic has impacted sales reps’ ability to win. It wasn’t enough. New client.

According to insiders, the new system has caused astonishment within the division’s sales ranks over the past few weeks, with employees unexpectedly “needing improvement” and “meeting expectations” in regular performance assessments. And that chunk of their bonus, not “great”.

Today’s employees feel that the rug has been pulled from under the company’s sales department, especially after the promotion of large-scale sales hires on Google Cloud.

“It was a bad strategy because Google Cloud used people to participate in sales and showed that they had a great year, and now they’re planning to make the plan the same or worse than the current industry. I moved it, “said the employee.

In particular, not all employees feel this way. One of our current employees says, “Communication along the process might have been better,” but in the end I feel it was the right move to support business growth.

“At any given time, most people resist change, and changes that affect your income will push you back,” said the employee.

