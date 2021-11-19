Rolls-Royce says the electric aircraft has reached a top speed of 387 mph





Rolls-Royce’s all-electric Spirit of Innovation is the first to fly into the sky.

Courtesy: Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce said on Friday that the electric aircraft had reached a top speed of 623 kilometers per hour (more than 387 miles per hour), which the company claims to have made the aircraft “the fastest all-electric vehicle in the world.”

Not to be confused with BMW’s Rolls-Royce motor car, Rolls-Royce said in a statement that he believed that the so-called “spirit of innovation” was the “fastest all-electric aircraft” on the planet.

To this end, we submit three world record claims to Fdration Aronautique Internationale. These are: An aircraft that reaches a top speed of 555.9km / h over 3 kilometers. It reaches 532.1 km / h over 15 kilometers. It will rise to 3,000 meters in 202 seconds.

It was during these trips that the aircraft recorded a top speed of 623 kilometers per hour.

The “Spirit of Innovation” is the result of a project called ACCEL or Accelerating the Electrification of Flight.

Partners for this initiative include YASA, a specialist in electric motors and controllers, and Electroflight, which Rolls-Royce describes as an aviation startup. YASA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz.

On the financial side, 50% comes from the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Aerospace Technology Institute, which is affiliated with Innovate UK.

According to Rolls-Royce, the plane uses a 400-kilowatt electric drivetrain and uses “the most power-dense propulsion battery pack ever assembled in aerospace.” The first flight was completed in September and soared over the British sky for about 15 minutes.

With growing concerns about sustainability and the environment, the World Wildlife Fund describes air travel as “the most carbon-intensive activity an individual can do.” The aviation debate is increasingly focused on how innovation and ideas can reduce the environmental footprint.

Over the past few years, many companies have sought to develop plans and concepts related to low-emission and zero-emission aviation.

For example, last September, a hydrogen fuel cell plane capable of carrying passengers flew over the United Kingdom for its first flight.

In the same month, Airbus unveiled details of three hydrogen-fueled concept planes, claiming that European aerospace giants could be in service by 2035.

In a recent interview with CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary was cautious about the outlook for new technologies in the sector.

“We … think we should be honest again,” he said on October 20th. Replace carbon and jet aviation. “

“We don’t see the arrival of hydrogen fuel, nor the arrival of sustainable fuel. We don’t see the arrival of electric propulsion systems. Certainly not before 2030,” he added.

“So it will certainly be after my career in the aviation industry is over … but I hope it comes here before the end of our mortal life.”

