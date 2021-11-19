The girl who writes the code ends her relationship with Activision Blizzard





Girl who believes in me, tired of the shit of Acti Blizzs Image: Girl writing code

Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization specializing in teaching computer science to young women and other marginalized groups, said with Activision Blizzard after billion-dollar companies were once again accused of bitter new allegations. Cancel the tie-up.

In a blog post, Girls Who Code wrote that the priorities of empowering a left-behind community, fighting for diversity, and taking responsibility for power are not fundamentally in line with Activision Blizzard. increase. As a result, the organization said it could not continue to work with Overwatch makers conscientiously after the company was recently revealed.

When choosing a partner, we do so knowing that the tech industry is often unwelcome to the community we are trying to serve, the organization writes in a medium post. Therefore, we only work with those who are willing to engage in rigorous debate about how systematic sexism, racism, discrimination and harassment have affected corporate practices and work culture. If there is a shortage of partners, we will hold them accountable and work with them to provide meaningful solutions. However, there is a border, and the allegations against Activision are beyond that border.

Girls Who Code states that it has partnered with Activision Blizzard through the Summer Immersion Program since 2018, but that relationship has been lost. In short, Girls Who Code goes beyond the bullshit of video game giants.

Girls Who Code isn’t the only one tired of the work culture of Activision Blizzards. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan and Xbox boss Phil Spencer are both disappointed and confused about what’s coming out. Spencer states that his company will continue to actively coordinate its relationship with Activision Blizzard. Also, despite the Activision Blizzards board issuing a barbaric statement that it is confident in Koticks’ leadership skills, the company’s more than 1,200 workers have petitioned for the resignation of CEO Bobby Koticks. Signed.

The gaming industry is toxic and the Activision Blizzard situation is currently the brightest light of all sector issues. If you missed the company’s recent blow, here at Kotaku, we’ve put together everything that has happened since the July 20 proceedings in California were filed.

