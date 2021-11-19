6 ways FaceTime makes long-distance relationships a little easier on iOS 15





FaceTime has adopted Zoom in its iOS 15 upgrade.

With the release of iOS 15 this year, Apple has made a major overhaul of FaceTime, making the video chat app even more useful. The biggest upgrade is the ability to use FaceTime on Android and Windows devices. You can also host a virtual watch party or pre-schedule calls with the app’s new SharePlay feature.

It’s clear that Apple is adopting the huge Zoom for video chat in its expanded FaceTime feature list, and frankly, it’s pretty exciting. Some features do work in some way to make FaceTime look like Zoom, but all others like SharePlay are all new and could offer a great new way to virtually hang out with friends. there is.

If you haven’t downloaded the iOS 15 update yet, you can get it here: And while you’re working on it, there’s everything Apple added in iOS 15.1 and everything you’ve ever known about iOS 15.2, which is still in beta. After ordering your iPhone, read How to use the new features of FaceTime.

Currently playing: Watch this: WWDC21: iOS 15 and all its best features

9:56

Generate a FaceTime invitation link

Instead of calling another FaceTime user from the app, just like making a call, you can now generate an invitation link and send it to your friends, family, and colleagues. This allows you to place a link in your calendar and schedule it later without having to set up a call at the start of the meeting.

It also makes it possible …

Screenshots with CNET FaceTime using Apple / Android and Windows

FaceTime was previously only available to iPhone or iMac users, but the invitation link now allows Android or Windows users to join the call. Once you submit the link, you will be able to join through your web browser, regardless of the device you are using. According to Apple, calls will continue to be encrypted end-to-end.

Try spatial audio with the FaceTime app

The new Spatial Audio Separation feature is in the FaceTime app, which greatly helps reduce background noise. Apple’s demo shows someone using a noisy leaf blower behind a busy person. When the new quarantine feature is activated, you can only hear their words.

A related but completely opposite improvement uses 3D audio processing to capture more of the environment around the speakers and make them feel like they are in the same room.

Apple / Screenshots with FaceTime CNET Portrait Mode

With depth-sensing cameras on iPhones, iPads, and modern iMacs, FaceTime portrait mode blurs the background of FaceTime calls attractively. Zoom provides similar functionality, but because it’s software-based only, Apple’s version may improve how well the background is “cut out”.

Screenshots by Apple / CNET Host a virtual watch party on SharePlay

SharePlay allows you to watch movies and listen to music in perfect sync with your friends and family via FaceTime. For example, let’s say you want to see Shrek with your friends (why not). SharePlay allows you to start movies on both devices (iPad, iPhone, Mac, or Apple TV) at exactly the same time, mimicking the experience of watching them together in the same room. Both parties in the call can pause and rewind what you’re watching and AirPlay the movie to your Apple TV using your phone or iPad just for FaceTime calls.

Works with iTunes, Apple Music, HBO, TikTok, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and more.

Screenshot by Apple / CNET Group FaceTime grid view

Group FaceTime calls are an important feature, as friends and family are scattered all over the place. The new grid view shows everyone on the screen during a call, highlighting the active speaker and making it easy to see who is attending. This looks much like Zoom’s gallery view and is a welcome addition for anyone looking to negotiate a family group call or team meeting via FaceTime.

For more information, see Apple’s Netflix Party rivals available for the next FaceTime date, the most exciting features of iOS 15, and some of the hidden iOS 15 features we’ve found. You can also get ready to install iOS 15, a complete review of iOS 15, and quickly change your iOS 15 settings to improve your experience.

