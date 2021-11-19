Pentagon has selected Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle for multi-billion dollar projects to replace Jedi Cloud





On Friday, the Ministry of Defense officially solicited Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle for a multi-billion dollar project to replace the long-awaited Joint Combat Cloud Feature (JWCC) contract and the unlucky JEDI cloud contract.

This decision is the result of months of market research and represents a change from the original DoD plan for the contract. When canceling the JEDI agreement for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure in July, officials said they believed that only AWS and Microsoft had the technical capabilities to meet their needs under JWCC.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Las Gemaere said, “The Pentagon surveys the commercial cloud market and evaluates functional statements submitted by cloud service providers and follow-up communications provided to departments. I did. ” “We will provide each CSP’s services and features to each CSP’s capabilities that meet the department’s unmet combat needs, permanent feature gaps, high-level JWCC requirements, and JWCC feature delivery schedules. Also evaluated in relation. Also, what to see in enterprise-level cloud services in collaboration with Pentagon stakeholders such as military services, combat commands, chief aides, combat support agencies, defense agencies, field activities, etc. We investigated the requirement owners about what they wanted. “

John Sherman, then CIO of DoD, said in July that he would discuss with all five US-based hyperscale cloud providers before the department makes the final decision. It was not immediately clear why IBM, the fifth provider DoD consulted, did not receive its own solicitation.

The decision to include Oracle is particularly noteworthy. Oracle was a thorn on the DoD side throughout most of the JEDI Cloud contract process. Oracle has filed numerous pre- and post-award bid protests that challenge the JEDI exclusion, eventually raising the issue to the US Supreme Court.

Google said earlier this month that if the Pentagon chose it as one of the directed solicitations, it would be interested in pursuing work under the JWCC contract.

If selected as one of the compliant vendors, we will work with DoD according to the processes we are implementing to work with our customers, including processes developed based on AI Principles, Thomas Kurian and Google Clouds. Helps to modernize the operation of. The CEO wrote in a blog post on November 11th. When the JEDI RFP was published, Google Cloud wasn’t in a position to bid. First and foremost, our technology was not ready to meet the various classification levels and other technical requirements required for competition.

Friday’s solicitation is at least not a contract award yet. The Pentagon still needs to negotiate individual indefinite delivery / indefinite / quantity contracts with each company. We have previously stated that this process is expected to be completed by April 2022. Once the contract is formally signed, the Pentagon will begin delivery using the JWCC. Uncategorized cloud service after 30 days, secret level service after 60 days, top secret service after 180 days.

The actual solicitation document that the Pentagon sent to the enterprise on Friday has not been released, so it is not yet clear how different the JWCC project will be from the original vision of the JEDI department.

Broadly speaking, JWCC requirements include providing functionality and service equivalence at all three classification levels, integrated cross-domain solutions, global availability of tactical edge environments, and enhanced cybersecurity controls. included. statement.

This latest news will be updated

