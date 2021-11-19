State-of-the-art pit research facility is the latest addition to Hazelwood Green





BioForge may sound like a science fiction novel, but it’s very realistic — and it’s coming to Hazelwood Green.

The Richard King Melon Foundation made the largest single gift donation in history this week, with $ 100 million donated to the University of Pittsburgh. This funding will help Pitt researchers fund BioForge, a building of approximately 200,000 square feet for advancing life sciences research.

Several current studies, including genetic and artificial cell therapies, microneedles and other new therapies, delivery technologies, and the development of micro and nanoantibodies, are ready to relocate once the BioForge facility is built.

“The Foundation has made a historic bet on Pittsburgh to lead the country in life sciences. If COVID-19 taught us something, it would be health care here at home. It means we need to discover and manufacture our progress, “said Sam Rayman, director of the Richard King Mellon Foundation, in a press release. “And we are even more eager to lead this sector as it has the potential to create employment opportunities to keep families available to all communities.”

BioForge is still in the early stages of development, with no plans to go live for the next five years, and the exact details of where it is in Hazelwood Green and how many people to hire are still in place.

Nevertheless, Pitt and the Foundation are already thinking big. The facility is equipped to handle advanced bio-manufacturing projects and carry out cutting-edge life sciences research across multiple disciplines. It’s not about making tablets or other medicines. Rather, BioForge works with materials such as cells and monoclonal antibodies, such as those used in the treatment of COVID-19.

It also acts as an incubator for other life sciences start-ups, providing opportunities for this type of work in the Pittsburgh region and facilitating the work already being done here.

“Pittsburgh is ready to become the next global hub of life sciences and biotechnology,” said Annan Sachetkar, Senior Vice President of Health Sciences in Pittsburgh, in a press release. “The talents we have in this region are unmatched. This gift from the Richard King Mellon Foundation is a space-based way for us to thrive in all of our talents and engage in cutting-edge research. Our common vision of building a meds and eds innovation engine in collaboration with UPMC, the industry, and the Hazelwood community will bring new solutions and opportunities to the next generation. . “

According to the website, Hazelwood Green, a former industrial land near downtown, is in the process of evolving into a hub of innovation while still being based on the principles of sustainability, equity and comprehensive economic opportunities. .. Occupying 178 acres along the Monongahela River in Hazelwood, Pitt states that he has promised to ensure that much of the economic benefits of BioForge remain in Montvalley.

Both Pitt and the Foundation will work with members of the Hazelwood community to ensure that the project has a positive impact on the neighborhood and those who call it home.

“The Hazelwood Green is an ideal place to do this work. Coupled with a $ 75 million gift for robotics and advanced manufacturing at Carnegie Mellon University, this is the Hazelwood Green. Is one of the last puzzle pieces in our efforts to make it truly different from other riverside developments, “Reiman added. “This project will help us realize our vision for Hazelwood Green. It is a magnet for sustainable growth and an engine for the prosperity of our partner community.”

According to PublicSource, most of the site is owned by Almono LP, which consists of the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Heinz Endowment, and Claude Warsington Benedum Foundation.

Other goals in the region include the renewal of the historic Mill 19 built around 1943 to produce munitions during World War II. After the war, it became a rolling mill that produced steel. But today, the original skeleton is dominated by multiple tenants (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM), CMU Manufacturing Futures Initiative, Catalyst Connections) focused on AI, automation, robotics, or other technology initiatives. increase.

Built by the Monongahela Connecting Railroad around 1887, the 10-bay roundhouse is occupied by One Valley, whose mission is to support entrepreneurs around the world and promote innovation.

Development also includes The Plaza, a two-acre public space advertised as the site’s “citizen center.”

