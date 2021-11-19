The best Google Pixel 6 case and cover





Google’s latest product, the Pixel 6, is worth buying Google’s Tensor chip, not to mention the Galaxy Note-inspired design, 6.4-inch screen, and all-day adaptive battery. If you’ve invested in the latest version of Google, we recommend investing in a case to keep your new smartphone safe. We’ve already covered some of the best screen protectors on the Pixel 6, but finding the right case can be difficult. Should you choose a clear case, a leather wallet case, or a silicone option? To help you make the decision, we’ve put together the best Google Pixel 6 cases currently available. Here we have something that suits all your tastes and budget.

Kwmobile fabric case

I love the coral shades in the picture, but keep things simple with this Kwmobile fabric case in 7 colors. This lightweight and slim case is made of durable fabric and is ideal for those who have a Pixel 6 in their pocket. The textured canvas adds an essential non-slip grip to prevent the phone from slipping off the surface or slipping through your fingers. This is a great purchase for less than $ 10, and at this price you can easily get another color.

Poetic revolutionary case

Poetic’s Revolution case provides the rugged protection you need for an active lifestyle. This flexible TPU and rugged polycarbonate case are not only military grade drop tested, but also impact resistant, scratch resistant and impact resistant. Raised lips and horns protect the screen from falling. It has a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing and video calling. It also has a built-in screen protector to further protect your screen. This case is available in black, blue, brown, pink, or maroon, but choose the classic black version.

Official Google Pixel 6 case

Google’s official Pixel 6 case is available if you’re fully committed to the Google experience, or if you’re looking for a global-friendly option because it’s made from over 30% recycled material. This case comes in three colors: Stormy Sky (pictured), Light Rain, and Cotton Candy. The translucent material accentuates the color of the Pixel 6, and the two-layer case absorbs shocks and shocks from drops and shocks. The raised edges prevent the screen from touching down and reduce the risk of damage if you drop your smartphone.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case is a great way to show off your design while protecting your Pixel 6. This crystal clear case is made of polycarbonate and TPU, and air cushion technology adds shock absorption to the corners. It’s very slim and has additional grip on the sides, so it’s less likely to drop your smartphone in the first place. Are you a fan of the clear version? There is also black.

Olixar Soft Silicone Case

Available in soft purple shades and mint green, red, or pink, Olixar’s soft silicone case is perfect for those who don’t need a hardshell case. It provides excellent protection against drops, bumps and scratches, and its soft-touch finish is comfortable on the hands and adds grip. A raised bezel around the rim keeps the phone screen down. Also, the custom molded slim fit design does not add bulk to the phone.

Crave dual guard case

Crave’s dual guard case provides excellent shock absorption protection for new Pixel smartphones. This compact case is made of two layers of TPU and PC, with tactile buttons and a slim finish, perfect for putting in your pocket or bag. I love the blush version of the photo, but there are more classic black or navy, as well as forest green, slate, berry, lilac, aqua, or red.

Love Cases gel case

For those who want a clear case but don’t want to miss a fun design, the Love Cases gel case is the perfect solution. This transparent case comes in a variety of designs, but we like this Moon and Stars version. It’s not just about how it looks. This ultra-thin case is durable and has a non-slip coating. Raise the bezel around the screen and camera to protect it from scratches, dirt and dust.

Caseology Parallax Case

Are you serious about preventing new phones from falling? Caseology’s Parallax case provides military-grade protection and is drop-tested from up to 4 feet. Compatible with screen protectors and wireless charging, this case features a 3D “HexaCube” design for added protection and grips built into both sides. A raised bezel around the screen and camera completes the package. You can choose from three two-tone colors: sage green, ash gray, and red. It’s actually black with a red accent.

Incipio grip case

If you don’t hear enough of the 4-foot fall protection, check out Incipio’s grip case. Thanks to impact struts and impact resistant technology, it provides up to 14 feet of protection against drops. This ultra-slim and lightweight case is available in black or midnight navy and has a raised bezel around the screen and camera, reducing the risk of damage if you drop your smartphone. The multi-directional non-slip grip on the side prevents the smartphone from slipping into your fingers or slipping off when placed. The case incorporates antibacterial technology to prevent 99.9% of surface bacteria and bacteria.

Ghostek Exec 4 Genuine Leather Wallet Case

A wallet case is a must if you are traveling lightly. It’s also very useful for drinking coffee after training or running. This is a hybrid case of TPU and PC from Ghostek, with a flexible and snug body and hard bumper, providing up to 6 feet of military grade fall protection. On the back of the case is a leather-covered card holder that holds all your cards, cash, IDs, or tickets. There’s also a raised bezel around the screen so you can put your smartphone face down without worrying about damaging the screen while working or exercising.

Ring fusion clear case

Ringke’s Fusion case highlights the Pixel 6’s color choices and provides excellent crystal-clear protection. This two-layer TPU and PC case is designed to protect you from drops, bumps, and scratches. A transparent bumper runs around the outside for added grip and protection if you drop your smartphone. Also, the raised bezel around the screen prevents the smartphone from landing.

