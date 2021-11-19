



Bangalore, India – BJYU’s, the world’s largest educational technology unicorn, has launched a new innovation hub, BJYU’s Lab. Best known for its future school online learning platform BJYU, the company launched its product on November 9th in an ongoing effort to expand its global market. Based in the United Kingdom, the United States and India, this innovation hub leverages EdTech’s latest and most sought-after technologies, from augmented reality and artificial intelligence (AI) to computer vision capabilities and gamification.

DevRoy, BYJUS’s Chief Innovation and Learning Officer, says that the role of online learning is not only to duplicate offline classes in digital space, but also to make them more interactive, engaging and personalized.

Roy continues: “By combining the power of computing, technology and data, BYJU’S Lab wants to explore the power of information and technology to create more personalized, enhanced and democratized learning. As we aim to leverage our global talent pool to build innovative tools and leverage new technologies to positively impact the learning experience of children around the world. Continuing to grow and experiment, we do business at the crossroads of business and technology, making innovation a reality and appropriate for our end users. We aim to strengthen our team and learn for our children. We look forward to working with a bright and curious mind to transform the way.

BJYU attracts more than 100 million online students across its learning products, of which 6.5 million are paid subscribers.

The most popular of these, BJYU’s Future School and BJUY’s ExamPrep have found users from Indonesia to Mexico. BJYU’s products cover a wide range of educational topics and learning modes, from coding and math classes to preparing for banking and legal vocational exams. With the launch of BJYU’s LAB, which already has a strong educational foundation, the company can incorporate the use of new technologies into its learning products.

BJYU is currently worth $ 18 billion and has recently secured $ 1.2 billion through term loans from overseas markets, well above expectations of $ 700 million. The company’s purchasing portfolio stems from much of its growing success. In 2019, BJYU acquired the AR-focused EdTech company Osmo for $ 120 million and the online reading platform Epic for $ 500 million. BJYU is aiming to expand through further acquisitions by partnering with Western investors to secure $ 1.2 billion in funding. The Innovation Lab is an effort to strengthen our reach in the overseas EdTech market.

BJYU’s is also shifting its focus to technical engineers and industry professionals. BJYU’s lab is considering hiring machine learning and AI experts from the UK, US and India. According to BJYU, this new group of experts “makes technology transparent to users and leverages technology-based education to reach the maximum number of people.”

