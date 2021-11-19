What Xbox Series X / S added (and added) in 2021





Image: Angelica Arzona

Almost a year ago, when Microsoft released the next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it was hard to ask for much. After all, both machines used the same interface and UI as the Xbox One seven years ago. Familiarity gives little room for desire. Why change (mostly) what works?

A year later, it was clear that nothing was perfect, and the Xbox Series X / S had plenty of room for growth. Over the past year, Microsoft has announced steady updates for online services (Game Pass, Xbox Live), next-generation console features (Quick Resume, Smart Delivery), and games (Halo, the first beta of Halo Infinites). rice field. The second beta of Infinites, the third beta of Halo Infinites). But how did Microsoft stack up when considering the most needed additions during the launch date?

Quick resume support for more games

Quick Resume, a major next-generation feature of Xbox, allows players to operate five dozen games in a suspended state, avoiding the annoying Xbox One feature of having to load the game from scratch each time. Kotakus tests conducted just before and after launching the console did not fully support QuickResume. Some games (The Outer Worlds) don’t seem to support it at all. Others like Assassin’s Creed Valhara were sporadic, working one day but not the next.

Did you understand? Support for Quick Resume has clearly expanded since its release. (For example, Assassins Creed Valhalla is currently working consistently.) However, an official encyclopedia document that aggregates the exact number of games that support Quick Resume and identifies what those games are. Not yet. Microsoft said it plans to add support to the most played games.

Quick resume indicator, and easily accessible list

Another launch era issue with quick resume: The console doesn’t tell you which game you paused at a particular moment. It’s not a big deal, but if you’re not careful and, for example, the Outer Worlds mistakenly assume that Halcyon will save the exact coordinates, you may revert to the latest autosave.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Did you understand? Yes! The May Xbox update included exactly this. Now when you view the Xbox Guide (press the big center button on the control),[ゲームとアプリ]Click to see a list of all games for which the console is currently paused. Also, on the download screen, you need to be careful when running the game. Closing the game will speed up your current download.

Warning if the game does not restart immediately

I’m sorry, but I’m sorry, but it’s a good idea to let us know that one last game about Quick Resume will end if you move to another game. At launch, knowing which games support quick resume was a condition of playing a game of complete memory.

Did you understand? Warning: We didn’t. However, this list is a little useful.

Universal camera inversion (and other system level settings)

Remember the days of the Xbox 360. Was the system able to automatically flip the Y-axis of every game you played? On the Xbox Series X / S, you can set the controller to flip the thumbstick, but it applies to all features related to the controller, so it also flips basic operations such as menu navigation. Not exactly the same.

Did you understand? You can’t do this yet on the Xbox Series X / S. However, it is possible on PlayStation 5.

Partial installation

With the Xbox Series X / S, you can download some big games in segments. For example, last year’s big Call of Duty allowed players to split the game, so those who just want to play multiplayer don’t have to sacrifice valuable storage space in a never-touch campaign.

Did you understand? Most of the possibilities here are still at the table. Even seemingly obvious examples, such as Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, cannot package a remastered version of BioWares’ Totemic Sci-Fi trilogy into a single launcher.

Performance indicators

Unlike its major competitor, the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X / S wasn’t released in Marquee’s first-party games. Instead, Microsoft has released 30 or an optimized version of the Xbox One game, improving frame rate, resolution, and other biggest final-generation hit performance metrics. Corporate PR machines can yell into heaven that the game is more beautiful. At that time, we wanted to know the details. How sharp is the Gears 5 resolution now? What is the frame rate of Forza Horizon 5?

Did you understand? No. A myriad of games have been optimized over the past year, but many of them certainly look pretty AF.

Other ways to distinguish between Xbox Series dashboards and Xbox One dashboards

The final and next generation Xbox dashboards are basically the same, except for the fact that the Xbox Series X / S can apply a dynamic background sanitize back splash featuring a colorful abstract design.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Did you understand? Over the past year, Microsoft has developed a number of new dynamic backgrounds, including Game Pass, mercury (material, not planet), and Halo Infinite-inspired ones. Is it important?

Easier capture sharing

You can share Xbox Series X / S screenshots on Twitter. You can upload them to Microsoft’s OneDrive service or make sure they are synced through the Xbox companion app. Is there one thing you can’t do? Just like any other modern high-tech device with a USB port, connect and copy a thumb drive.

Did you understand? Ffffffffffff ….

Halo Infinite

Xbox Series X retail package with prominent images of Master Chief, Zeta Hello, and other Hello Infinites. Why? Microsoft initially planned to release the latest entry in the flagship series on November 10, 2020, on the same day as the latest console. In August 2020, developer 343 Industries postponed Halo Infinite to an unspecified date in 2021.

Did you understand? Oh yeah. And it was worth the wait. Halo Infinites multiplayer mode is now playable and, to our surprise, was released on November 15, 2021. Halos 20th anniversary. The full game, including the campaign, will be released on December 8th, but does not include features such as co-op.

The lesson becomes clear when the Xbox Series X / S is one. The coolest features may be features you didn’t know you needed. Cloud gaming, which was dreamy just a year ago, has grown tremendously. Nowadays, even older hardware can stream many games directly from the Game Pass library, so you can test your games in low resolution before spending time and space downloading. It’s a ridiculous name, but it also has a surprisingly neat FPS boost. This is a backward compatibility feature that improves the frame rate of dozens of older games.

People naturally compare it to the Xbox’s main market competitor, the PS5. Purely numerically, yes, the next-generation Xbox has undergone more improvements over the past year than the next-generation PlayStation. But it’s not entirely fair. PS5 is starting from scratch with a brand new UI. The Xbox, on the other hand, runs in an ecosystem seven years ago and feels like a constantly sophisticated version of that ecosystem. After all, the past year has been a cold water exercise to directly confirm that there has never been a fully formed technology release. I can’t wait for what next year will bring.

Here’s what PS5 added (and didn’t add) in the first year:

