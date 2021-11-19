Rockstar apologizes for breaking GTA Trilogy in a free game





Today, Rockstar Games has released a statement that publishers apologize for the various technical and visual issues documented by players in the recently released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-Definitive Edition. More importantly, Rockstar promises updates to fix these issues. The publisher has also announced that it will return the previously delisted classic version of GTA Trilogy to its PC via its Rockstar store. Owners of remastered games will get these classic GTA titles for free.

The remastered GTA Trilogy went on sale November 11th, and shortly thereafter, social media was full of complaints from players who discovered missing fog, broken rain, ugly character models, old and new glitches, and more. Games also tend to crash, and Switch reports that players have poor performance and stability.

The games that make up the Grand Theft Auto series and this iconic trilogy are as special to fans around the world as we know, Rockstar said in a statement. Updated versions of these classic games did not meet our own quality standards or standards that fans expect.

We have ongoing plans to address technical issues and improve each game in the future. With each planned update, the game will reach the level of quality it should be.

To make up for the failed launch and buggy game, Rockstar has announced that it will bring back classic versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas through its own Rockstar game store.

According to the publisher, these classic games will soon be returned in bundles, and anyone who owns a new remastered trilogy on their PC via the Rockstars store will automatically get these classic games for free. You can receive it. This transaction will continue until June 2022. Back in October, Rockstar pulled the original versions of these popular GTA games from the digital storefront with little warning.

Please note that these new versions of the game, built using Unreal Engine, were developed by Grove Street Games, not Rockstar. In that statement, Rockstar asked fans to stop harassing the developers behind these new remasters.

Rockstar said in a statement that a new trilogy update will soon be available that addresses many of the player’s problems with the remastered collection.

The launch of these remastered games has caused a great deal of confusion. When the trilogy started, the PC player was locked out playing the remastered title for a few days because Rockstar deleted files that shouldn’t be included in the game. Many believed that these files could be a collection of songs that remained in the assets of the remastered collection, even though Rockstar was no longer licensed. Rockstar hasn’t confirmed what was removed or why after returning the game to the PC after the delay.

