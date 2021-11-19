Google’s Pixel Stand 2 has finally been added to the list of pre-orders





Image: Google

It wasn’t available when the Pixel 6 was first launched last month, but Google has finally added the official list of Pixel Stand 2 to the Google Store.

The Pixel Stand 2 starts at $ 79 and is the same as Google’s previous Pixel Stand, but with some new features and faster wireless charging. When combined with the Pixel 6, the Pixel Stand 2 is designed to deliver the Pixel 6’s maximum wireless charging speed of 23 watts. And with the new silent built-in fan, you can keep your smartphone from getting too dry while charging.

Another great thing about the Pixel Stand 2 is that it comes with a USB-C cable and an official 30 watt power adapter. This is especially for new Pixel 6 owners who may be looking for a faster power brick to pair with their smartphone, especially since Google didn’t include a power adapter (USB-C cord only) in the Pixel 6’s box. It’s a convenient inclusion.

But before throwing away money on pre-orders, those who are simply looking for a general purpose wireless charger may want to look elsewhere. This is because the Pixel Stand 2 can reach up to 23 watts of wireless charging speed when used with the Pixel 6, while on other Qi wireless compatible devices, the Pixel Stand 2 is the best with 15 watts of wireless charging.

Image: Google

This means that similar 15-watt wireless chargers from companies like Anker and Belkin can be purchased for well below $ 40, but basically you can buy two wireless chargers for the price of one Pixel Stand 2. .. Many devices that support Qi wireless charging, the Pixel Stand 2, have no add-ons, and no large model can support multi-device wireless charging.

However, for Pixel owners, the Pixel Stand 2 has the ability to turn your smartphone into a kind of mini smart home hub, thanks to a special UI that is easily accessible while viewing feeds from the Nest security cam. To other smart devices at home. Thermostats, smart lights, etc.

But if you really want to pair your first-party wireless charger with your Pixel 6, Google has finally got an option for you. Pre-orders for the Pixel Stand 2 are currently valid and will be shipped from early to mid-December. However, if you want to wait for a review, please wait for a while.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/googles-pixel-stand-2-finally-gets-listed-for-pre-order-1848089332 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos