Cisco: Catalyst 8000 Wins CRN2021 Tech Innovation Award





Networking on the Cisco Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform-We are very honored to receive the CRN2021 Tech Innovator Award in the Enterprise category.

Consumer Reseller News (CRN) is a solution provider, IT channel partner,[Link] And Value Added Reseller (VAR). Each year, CRN staff select products in the IT industry that offer both strong differentiation and key partner opportunities. CRN noted that the Cisco Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform Family addresses the complex requirements of today’s network environments.

Cisco Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform Family

The Cisco Catalyst 8500 Series Edge Platform is ideal for large data centers or colocation sites that offer 40G and 100G Ethernet ports integrated into a single rack unit. Equipped with a dedicated Cisco ASIC, it delivers high performance, scalability, and integrated security.

The Catalyst 8300 and 8200 series edge platforms enhance visibility for optimal application performance and enable SD-WAN connectivity at branch sites.

The Catalyst 8000V Edge software provides 8500 and 8300/8200 functionality as virtual network capabilities for deployment in the cloud or virtualized environments. It is also an option for software-defined cloud interconnect (SDCI) implementations and collocation features such as Equinix and Megaport.

Innovation to save business fixed investment and operating costs

Cisco SD-WAN provides voice integration, eliminating the need for separate appliances and associated licensing costs and power usage. Recently, Cisco announced the availability of a cellular 5G pluggable interface module (PIM) for the Catalyst 8000 edge platform. Enterprises can also reduce the cost of purchasing a separate cellular gateway and the associated licensing costs. Internet connections, cellular connections, voice, and integrated security are all managed and monitored from the same console.

What is possible with the Catalyst 8000?

[Link]

Customers want to understand whether the features of the SD-WAN solution they are considering can meet their stringent requirements. Does it provide enough performance for their business? Is it safe? Do you want to be reliable and provide low latency?

Recently, the Cisco Catalyst 8300 has demonstrated these attributes in a very compelling way. The Cisco SD-WAN on the Catalyst 8300 was used to control an electric racing car traveling at 150km / h. It is connected to a simulator and a professional driver 83km away. You can read more about this incredible feat here:

150km per hour around the racetrack with no seats-how to …

If the Cisco SD-WAN running on the Catalyst 8300 can do this, what can your business do?

Click here for details

Learn more about the Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform family.

Special promotions make it easy to upgrade your environment to the Catalyst 8000 Edge Platform. Learn more about promotions.

We hope that you agree that the CRN 2021 Tech Innovator Award is a proof that Cisco offers one of the industry’s most competent solutions for enterprise networking.

