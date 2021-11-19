Currently available: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl! -Nintendo





Currently available: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl!

A rethought adventure awaits!

Your journey in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl game takes place in the familiar Sinnoh region. Sinnoh, which is rich in nature and centered on the mighty Mt. Coronet, is a mythical land that has been passed down from ancient times. Choose either Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup as your first partner Pokemon and embark on a journey to become a Pokemon League champion.

Along the way, you’ll encounter the mysterious organizational team Galactic and the legendary Pokemon Dialga (Pokemon Brilliant Diamond) or the legendary Pokemon Palkia (Pokemon Shining Pearl).

Explore the revamped Grand Underground and host a Super Contest show

The underground of past games has been powered up and is now called the Grand Underground. Here you can dig up precious treasures and fossils of Pokemon, create your own secret base, and catch Pokemon in what is called a Pokemon hideout. If you stop exploring in the Grand Underground, join the Super Contest Show! The Super Contest Show is a popular event in the Sinnoh region, where four performers and their partner Pokemon each dance together to showcase their performance skills. You can also adventure in the ground underground or host a super contest show with other players via local * communication or online ** communication on the Nintendo Switch system (software update required). ..

Walk with Pokemon, change styles and customize your Pokeball

Choose the Pokemon you became friends with during your journey to walk behind you in the game. Gestures and walking styles differ depending on the Pokemon, and when you talk to the Pokemon in the game, it reacts. You can also add your own personal style! Choose different outfits and coordinate your tops and bottoms. Some are based on Pokemon motifs, while others change hairstyles. You can also add stickers using capsule decorations to customize the effect that Pokemon will see when it comes out of PokBallTM.

Early purchasers get a special bonus!

Earlier we talked about early purchase bonuses in our news feed, but let’s summarize it briefly. First, everyone who purchases a Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl game early will receive a Manaphy Egg and Platinum-style outfit. Until February 21, 2022 3:59 pm (Pacific Standard Time) with the game’s Mystery Gift *** feature[インターネット経由で取得]Just select.

If you purchase a digital version of the game at the Nintendo eShop by 3:59 pm PT on February 21, 2022, you will also receive a code **** that can be redeemed via the Mystery Gift feature of 12 Quick Balls. increase. Or, if you bought a double pack of Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Pokemon Shining Pearls, 24 quick balls. The code is valid until February 28, 2022, 3:59 pm PST.

And finally, if you buy a physical or digital double pack, you will receive a 200 Pok Ball bonus via a download code ***** that you can enter into the game’s Mystery Gifts feature.

