14 Wii games worthy of a switch port

Fifteen years after the launch of the Wii, the comprehensive enjoyment of Wii Sports, waggle games and the Wii Elbow has been introduced to the world. Its small three DVD case-sized trick box delivered some real jewels over its long life. Many of them are tailored to the system’s innovative remote-style motion controllers and nunchuk and do not work the same on other platforms.

Well, that’s not entirely true, is it? The Joy-Con controller, which slides to the side of the Nintendo Switch, features all the gyroscope motion sensor gavins needed to control Wii games in the most authentic way. In fact, we saw a lot of games on Switch that were previously exclusive to the Wii, the first two games in the No More Heroes series, such as Super Mario Galaxy, Xenoblade Chronicle, and World of Goo. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD Port and the Noble Okami HD (I was fooling it when I debuted on the PS2, but the Wii port was great).

Still, we gamers have nothing, if not frustrated or capricious, forever. Given the new lease of life on Switch, there are plenty of great Wii games out there. This is a non-exhaustive list of non-specific order gems that Team Nintendo Life will be given the chance to pick by hand for the Switchport. Lastly, what do you support in your vote …

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD

Release Date: May 23, 2010 (US) / June 11, 2010 (UK / EU)

By excluding Super Mario Galaxy 2 from the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, the sequel was equally appreciated and routinely became our personal favorite between the two changes, so among Mario fans. The questions and general confusion did not end. The Galaxy 2 is not just “more the same”. Take the baton from the first game and use it to run endlessly and beyond.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Monster Game

Release date: April 20, 2009 (USA)

Excite Truck was an underrated gem in the early days of the Wii, and its satisfying motion control blended nicely with the undulating physics of a raced arcade monster truck. This follow-up maintained the sensitivity of the arcade and difficult terrain, but switched the truck to an on-wheel robot. This is a great game and has never been released in Europe, so when it reappears on Switch, we’ll jump into joy.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD

Release Date: November 19, 2006 (US) / December 8, 2006 (UK / EU)

Wii Sports’ comprehensive motion control game, a console-defined game thanks to its pack-in (and very good), is perfect for the Switch, which focuses on local co-op. This element will appear on Switch in a modified format and similar golf and bowling activities will be available within Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. And of course, Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf Super Rush are always there, but they’re not as accessible and familiar as Wii Sports’ super-simple approach.

Whether it’s a deluxe offering that includes Wii Sports Resort activities or a fragmentary offering released as another sweetener for Nintendo Switch online subscribers that may contain peripheral online elements from the Wii U port. , Wii Sports Club is an evergreen game. Certainly the switch will work again.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Next Level Games

Release Date: May 18, 2009 (USA) / May 22, 2009 (UK / EU)

The Canadian studio Next Level Games, under the umbrella of Nintendo, which was acquired by a company in Kyoto in 2021, had great games such as Mario Strikers Pair, Luigi’s Mansion 2, and Punch Out. They ensured Nintendo’s continued support and hard-earned trust. This is a gorgeous update to the Arcade / NES / SNES series with great animations, optional motion controls, and lots of characters.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Treasure

Release Date: June 27, 2010 (US) / May 7, 2010 (UK / EU)

An original Japanese-only classic that is now playable on Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, and now is a great time to revive the excellent sequel to Treasure. Sin and Punishment: Star Successor is not ashamed of its name, with innovation, stunning set pieces, and some of the best shooter actions from developers incredibly shaped in the field. I want to see it fly again in HD.

Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Headstrong Games

Release Date: February 10, 2009 (US) / February 13, 2009 (UK / EU)

At some point, we’ll be getting the House of the Dead Remake on Switch, and this pulp-like spin-off, first launched on the Wii in 2009, has a lot of time. TheHouseof the Dead: Overkill was a complete disastrous joy when the spirit of B-movies and exploited movies were bleeding from all open wounds and first shot it over a decade ago.

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Good-Feel

Release date: October 17, 2010 (US) / February 25, 2011 (UK / EU)

Kirby’s Epic Yarn has been re-released in 3DS with the addition of extras, but the opportunity to see this exquisite game rendered in high resolution is inevitable for triple dips. We love this game and you can see it on its Switch OLED screen …

