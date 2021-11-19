Battlefield 2042 (for PC) Review





Battlefield 2042 is ambitious, if nothing else. The shooter features several game types, over 12 maps, new classic gear, and a great game editor that offers almost endless entertainment. Unfortunately, when sliced ​​into a Battlefield 2042 cake, you’ll see a sticky half-baked center. Hilarious bugs, performance issues, and balance issues plague all aspects of the game. The 2042 is exacerbated because it’s strictly a multiplayer issue. EA Dice apparently opens a courtroom for two viewers in Battlefield 2042 with flashy and accessible game modes and features for newcomers, and a large zone and classic game mode via a portal for veterans. I wanted to. The Battlefield 2042 will be able to fulfill that promise in the future, but this $ 59.99 PC game isn’t yet worth it unless you’re hungry for a new shooter.

With the old one

Battlefield 2042 removes the familiar class system from the series and replaces it with specialists, highly versatile soldiers with unique abilities and perks. The class is a strict and well-defined role and was selected pre-match to complement the team. Specialists, on the other hand, are much more flexible. As a result, the team’s synergies in All Out Warfare mode feel much less important, as they can be armed with any weapon or gadget you want.

In addition, these specialists have the power to be more relaxed, incredibly powerful, or completely cheesy in games like Apex Legends and Overwatch. For example, one specialist can see through a wall and has the benefit of being able to automatically ping the person who shot him. The other is equipped with a grapple hook that allows Spider-Man to move around shelves and altitudes to move faster while aiming. My favorite is Boris, a specialist who drops turrets for target marks and easy kills, like Overwatch’s Torbjorn. These specialists give combat a unique arcade-like feel, abandoning the more realistic approach of previous games.

Specialists are so powerful and flexible that much of the teamwork and collaboration of older games is thrown away in All Out Warfare mode. In addition, you can’t see what your teammates are armed with, so you can’t adjust around them. You can bring your favorite gear and play as your favorite specialist, so these large game modes feel free to use by anyone. You just run towards action, lower your weapons, and keep moving. Goofy shooting action is fun, but that’s it.

New things are coming

In the hazard zone, which is a PvP mode for 32 people, the action changes a little. In it, confront other players and AI bots, coordinating with teammates to extract data drives in competing zones. You can earn currency based on the amount of data extracted and spend it on upgrades and weapons in the next round. However, this data will be lost upon death. This adds a risk / reward element to the action. You can either keep the data and focus on surviving to earn points, or you can earn more by taking the risk of skirmishes more aggressively and killing players. What’s more, you can’t choose the person you like at the beginning of the round. Each team can only have one type of specialist in the team. In other words, you can’t have a team of four turret guys. You are expected to make wise choices about your specialists and load to better compliment your team. The hazard zone is small, so the action feels much more cautious and fast paced.

However, hazard zones are a gear-oriented issue. The map is too big and open to use the smart cover in most cases, so teams with better modified or upgraded gear generally win unless the opponent actually drops the ball. In this mode, the specialist’s abilities are more balanced than the larger All Out War Fair skirmishes, making the Hazard Zone feel like a central pillar of the Battlefield 2042 experience.

At the same time, EA Dice seems to have tried to rethink Battlefield as a Battle Royale in some respects without being completely committed to the idea. As a result, Battlefield 2042 is in a strange situation. It’s not a battlefield, but it’s not a battle royale. Call of Duty: Due to fierce competition from Warzone, Apex Legends, and the recently launched Halo Infinite multiplayer, all of these are free to play, which can be too expensive for beginners to get angry. I have.

The Battlefield Portal, a game mode editor, is the best element of 2042. It features 6 maps across the previous 3 Battlefield games and a robust list of parameters and rules to choose from when creating the server. These include team size and distribution, squad size, spawn type, weapon and vehicle selection, weather events, and damage multipliers. It will be interesting to see how the community is experimenting with these features, as the combination is impressive. EA Dice offers several unique modes, including Battlefield 1942 Classic Conquest, Bad Company Rush, and Battlefield 3 Conquest. Even the old class system will be recreated. The Battlefield Portal is a great mode, but it’s a shame that the best part of this new game is an element of the old Battlefield game.

Can your PC run Battlefield 2042?

To run Battlefield 2042, your PC must have at least an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Core i5 6600K CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 560 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, 100 GB of storage, and a 64-bit Windows 10 operating system. Unfortunately, Battlefield 2042’s performance is a mixed bag that changes based on the map, the effects of the weather during play, and the number of characters running around in the match.

On a desktop PC with a Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and RTX 2080 GPU, the 128 player All Out Warfare Match featured a frame rate running at 30-80 frames per second. This fluctuation in frame rate makes the gunplay feel jerky and inaccurate, and the amount of tweaking does not seem to have a noticeable effect on frame rate stability. DLSS, which uses AI upscaling to improve visuals and improve performance, has little impact. Lowering the visual settings will significantly reduce the appearance of the game and minimize improvements.

In addition, the hazard zone, which is capped by 32 players, performs significantly better. In this mode, the testbed pushed polygons at about 80fps. As a result, the gameplay will be smooth. The portal game mode, which has a maximum of 64 players, also makes you feel better. Older, less graphic-dense portal maps may be a factor.

Sadly, audio also needs to work. The in-game sound appears to be projected from the indescribable space of Ether, so it’s impossible to tell where the audio comes from. As a result, you need to open a lot of minimaps. The footprints are especially bad. I was surprised by my shadow because it sounded like my feet came from behind. Interestingly, the footsteps of the other characters were muted, so I jumped into the back of my head many times more closely than I admit.

Strange midpoint

Battlefield 2042 is a curious beast. EA Dice is clearly aware of its enthusiastic and loyal fan base and has taken steps to appease them. However, developers can open courts to new audiences through easy-to-play specialists, cult blanche weapon options, a large number of players, reduced teamwork in the All Out War, and the dynamic risk factors of hazard zones. I’m trying. There is a feeling of unevenness. Sure, the classic Battlefield content remains with the creators of the great portal mode, but it’s weird and a bit sad that it’s a side dish rather than the main course.

Battlefield 2042 is ambitious, but very flawed. Given that shooters don’t have a campaign mode and are a purely multiplayer-oriented experience, it’s a shame to see them launch in this nasty state. Fortunately, EA Dice tends to support the game months after launch to improve and refine the elements as needed (see Star Wars Battlefront). Battlefield 2042 isn’t there yet. Unless you don’t want to play a new shooter, we recommend that you postpone your game purchase until EA Dice releases a performance-enhancing patch and the community creates some required game modes.

Battlefield 2042 (for PC) Disadvantages

Moderate performance in testing

Horrible positional audio

Stupid, very distracting bugs and technical issues

Specialists are not a satisfactory alternative to the series’ class system

Lack of single player campaigns

See more bottom line

Battlefield 2042 is an ambitious shooter with great portal mode creation tools and some cool game types. Unfortunately, technical and balance issues mean that you may want to postpone your purchase of the game until EA Dice untwists it.

