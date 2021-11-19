Google Stadia is celebrating its 2nd birthday with free or cheap hardware





On November 19, 2019, Google launched the Stadia cloud gaming service as an ongoing work, but it’s definitely one today. But one of the consistent improvements is the price of the entry. Google has cut further to celebrate Stadias’ second birthday.

You can now buy the Studio Premiere Edition hardware kit with Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller for just $ 22.22 or $ 22.22 in 14 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. In the US, you can get it for free if you buy a game over $ 30 from the Stadia store until November 29th, but it seems to be available via a redemption code after purchase and you may have to pay for shipping (use). Click here for terms). Google says it will continue to launch a wide variety of gaming deals there today.

Google has already distributed a lot of hardware

It’s not uncommon for Google to offer Stadia hardware in substance, but Chromecast Ultra isn’t the company’s latest and greatest Stadia kit, but it still feels like the best deals ever. increase. With the previous get-free-hardware-with-your-game bundle, you had to pay for the full $ 59.99 game. Plus, with Chromecast, you can do more than play games. Even Google’s most basic Chromecast sells for $ 20. Even if you don’t come with a TV remote like the latest models, the free Ultra is a great deal for $ 22 or an affordable game. It’s also the only Chromecast with a built-in Ethernet port (inside the power adapter).

According to Google, the Stadia store currently has over 200 games and has offered nearly half of them with paid Stadia Pro subscriptions over the past year. If you started subscribing to Pro in November 2020 and made sure you billed for all the games offered, you could have paid over $ 100 to access 91 different games. Google estimates that it will cost $ 2,000 to buy the same game library.

It’s unclear how long Google will continue to support Stadia, but its ambitions are weakening. Both Microsoft and Nvidia have recently upgraded their hardware to enhance cloud gaming services, but Google hasn’t issued any kind of signal that could follow, and most game publishers are less enthusiastic about the platform. It doesn’t seem to be. (Google reportedly paid tens of millions of dollars per port in the early days, but it’s not exactly a sustainable strategy.)

The company doesn’t have the latest Stadia roadmap today, but says there’s more to come.

What’s next to Stadia? Now, we were eager to continue working to bring the best games and new features to the player community so that we can help build a bright future for cloud gaming. That means:

We will continue to experiment with features with the goal of making it easier for players to join the game and try Stadia for themselves. We are still learning from the inputs provided by our community and are grateful for all the constructive feedback!

Expand all categories of game content. Not only the entire game, but also new types of games that players want, including genres such as online action games, open world titles, free games, trials and demos.

Introduce Stadia to more devices, making it easier to access, buy, and play games with yourself or your friends.

Google’s latest experiment is a free timed game trial. One of Stadias’ current strengths is that it’s very easy to try. All you really need is a Google account.

Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.

Update, 1:53 pm ET: Added that Google’s $ 30 Game Purchase Free Transaction is a redeemable code that you get after the fact and may require shipping.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/19/22790946/google-stadia-birthday-premiere-edition-price-free The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos