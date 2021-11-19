China’s technology department whitelist blocks foreign entities with one exception





As evidenced by the recent situation at SK Hynix, the United States is doing its best to keep key technologies out of the hands of China. And even when the United States is not actively obstructing technology transport, it imposes sanctions and otherwise inconveniences Chinese technology companies. As a result, China has doubled or tripled its domestic efforts and created a whitelist to determine which companies are primarily based in China and thus receive preferential treatment.

As Bloomberg reported, China’s Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee (its website is here) is currently in the process of an “IT Application Innovation” project. The plan and related committees are called “Xinchuang”. Whitelist and promote domestic tech companies for important domestic sectors, excluding foreign companies in the process. Profitable spaces such as banks in China are processed by whitelisted companies.

VPN Deal: $ 16 Lifetime License, $ 1 or More Monthly Plan

China is also strengthening its data security technology and attitude towards the enterprise. This forced Microsoft and Amazon Web Services to operate through a joint venture for business activities in the mainland. Also, on the white list, more than 25% of foreign-affiliated companies are excluded by Xinchuang. This means that there is no Microsoft or Intel whitelist in the sectors covered by Xinchuang.

Even Chinese start-ups like Tencent rely on foreign investment and must take a cautious step. Such companies need to apply through a local subsidiary to get the grace of Xinchuang. The trick may not be enough for all companies to get a spot on the list of selected partners in China, but there are exceptions to the rules as long as the local subsidiary is a viable option. Is shown.

This is all part of the big picture surrounding the chip-making war between the United States and China.

Resurrection of greatness? Halo Infinite Campaign Preview: Can the series rise again?

343 Industries has challenges that cannot be overcome. It’s the best studio for Xbox game studios, proving that you can anthropomorphize the Xbox itself. Will it be delivered? Recently, I’ve started previewing the first few missions of Halo Infinite. That’s why I’m pretty optimistic about the future of this iconic brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windowscentral.com/chinas-tech-sector-whitelist-cuts-foreign-entities-one-exception The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos