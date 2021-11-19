The Google Play website got its first redesign in a few years and looks like a big app





Enlarge / New Play Store website design. Looks like an Android app.

The Google Play website has undergone a long-deferred redesign. Android police first discovered a dramatic new look. It’s not official yet, but it’s open to a few people.

The Play Store app on Android devices is continually updated, but the website is almost forgotten. The design of the current Google Play website dates back to 2013. Since then, the site has undergone some minor tweaks, but the bones of the site are still eight years old and display content with Google’s migrated card motifs. The new website looks like an Android app. That means a lot of white space and layout focused on app icons and video thumbnails.

In 2013, Google envisioned the Play Store as a one-stop shop for all of Google’s content. At peak power, the Play Store sidebar had six sections. Apps (and games), movies and TV, music (and podcasts), books, magazines (and news subscriptions), and even the physical “devices” section of Nexus. phone. Google Play isn’t much more powerful today. The music was taken from Google Play Music and is now a YouTube product. The podcast is currently published on Google Podcasts and may be carried over to YouTube in the future. YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV are currently overlapping as they both sell premium Hollywood video content. On some platforms, such as smart TVs, Google prioritizes YouTube and shuts down the playback section. The device is currently sold on the standalone Google Store website.

Enlarge / Individual app page. It has a huge title, a huge app icon, and a dual-pane layout.

With this new redesign, Google Play is now home to apps (and games), movies, and books. For now, this is a very strange content choice. Assuming Google does the obvious and allows YouTube to take over the video distribution, it just needs to find a new home for the book, and Google Play can just sell apps and games. .. Another interesting section change here is that “Games” is now the first section instead of the app. It makes sense because games are the most popular part of the Play Store and the biggest money-makers.

Focusing on apps, the Play Store looks much better at helping users find the app they’re looking for. Some screenshots show the form factor filter. This is a feature that the Play Store website has desperately needed for years. Eventually, you’ll be able to limit your Play Store to apps for phones, tablets, TVs, Chromebooks, watches, or cars. Android devices have millions of form factors, and in many cases the device-specific Play Store filters apps for compatibility, but most because the Play Store website is in a neutral position. Everything is thrown into a big unmanageable bucket. It’s especially exciting to see the “Tablet” section, where it was up to the user to delve into the phone app store before.

You can now filter by form factor such as “tablet” or “clock”.

Android police

These new filters are another sign that Google is showing renewed interest in pushing Android beyond Android’s most successful form factor, mobile phones. Just last year, Google redesigned its TV platform as “Google TV,” and the first Android Automotive car, the Polestar 2, has begun shipping. Google has revamped Wear OS with the help of Samsung and announced the release of a tablet called “Android 12L” and a foldable Android. The Play Store is offering discounted rates to developers who support more form factors and hopes to encourage developers to support more of these products. Allowing users to sift everything from the comfort of a web browser seems like a great idea.

There are no signs of dark mode support yet, but I would be shocked if this wasn’t one of the early updates when it became official. Another thing that is missing is the color scheme of “Material You”, the new color matching UI for Android 12. The phone app matches the overall color scheme of the wallpaper, but the website is still pure white. Google says that one day you want to sync your color choices across your Google account, where it can work on the web, but it doesn’t exist yet, so the Play Store website is now blank is.

Android police point out that the current design feels like “work in progress” and may take some time before it’s released to everyone. If you currently do not have access to your new design and are looking for a sneak peak, some will report that you have seen your new design using the South Korean or Taiwanese regional options.

Listing image from Google Play store

